Tesco Reading Glasses Twin Pack 1.5

4.5(7)Write a review
Tesco Reading Glasses Twin Pack 1.5
£ 6.50
£6.50/each

Product Description

  • +1.50 strength
  • Ideal for the office & at home
  • Lightweight & comfortable
  • This pack of 2 unisex readers are perfect for reading small text and close up work. There stylish design and comfortable fit make them great value.

Information

7 Reviews

Average of 4.4 stars

Help other customers like you

lovely to see clearly

5 stars

Better than my recent prescription Glasses

Great Quality!

5 stars

Was on my wait out and realized I had forgotten my readers. Managed to pick these up - good price and loved the style - look good on - really comfy

Reading fab

5 stars

Bought the turtle reading glasses a twin pack , seem very good . Pair at home and a pair at work. Seem good quality without the expense incase you break them

Great product

5 stars

Great product, fantastic value and rapid delivery. Searched for this product elsewhere and the best we found were 4 times the price and had a 4 week delivery lead time.

Good basic reading glasse

4 stars

Bought these for my husband as he dies not wish to pay a lot of money at opticians for simple reading glasses.

great glasses

5 stars

I bought this from Tesco using click and collect.It arrived very quickly and I collected without any problems.Very good service

Good value but did not suit

2 stars

Unfortunately didn't suit, very blurry so had to return.

