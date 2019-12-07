By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Cranberries 300G

Tesco Cranberries 300G
£ 2.00
£6.67/kg
Per 80g
  • Energy74kJ 18kcal
    1%
  • Fat0.1g
    0%
  • Saturates0g
    0%
  • Sugars2.7g
    3%
  • Salt<0.01g
    0%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 92kJ / 22kcal

Product Description

  • Cranberries.
  • Bright, bold & tangy A festive favourite, ideal for cranberry sauce
  • Pack size: 300g

Information

Ingredients

Cranberry

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Freeze on day of purchase. Use within one month.Suitable for home freezing - buy early and freeze Keep refrigerated

Produce of

Produce of USA, Belarus, Canada

Number of uses

n/a Servings

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

variable

Nutrition

Typical Values100g containsA serving contains
Energy92kJ / 22kcal74kJ / 18kcal
Fat0.1g0.1g
Saturates0g0g
Carbohydrate3.4g2.7g
Sugars3.4g2.7g
Fibre3.0g2.4g
Protein0.4g0.3g
Salt<0.01g<0.01g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Simply the best. Get them while you can.

5 stars

Home-made cranberry sauce it is easy to make and simply the best. Don't accept less.

