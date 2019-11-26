Tesco 30 Mini Gingerbread 330G
- Energy202kJ 48kcal2%
- Fat1.2g2%
- Saturates0.5g3%
- Sugars4.3g5%
- Salt0.1g2%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1835kJ / 435kcal
Product Description
- 30 Mini gingerbread biscuits.
- Oven baked for a sweet crisp biscuit with a touch of warming ginger.
- With golden syrup Oven baked for a sweet crisp biscuit with a touch of warming ginger.
- Pack size: 330g
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Sugar, Invert Sugar Syrup, Vegetable Oils [Palm, Rapeseed, Sunflower], Ginger Powder, Raising Agent (Sodium Bicarbonate).
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold., Also, may contain peanuts, nuts, milk, egg and soya..
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place and once opened in an airtight container.
Produce of
Produced in the U.K.
Number of uses
30 Servings
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
330g
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|A serving contains
|Energy
|1835kJ / 435kcal
|202kJ / 48kcal
|Fat
|10.7g
|1.2g
|Saturates
|4.2g
|0.5g
|Carbohydrate
|78.1g
|8.6g
|Sugars
|39.4g
|4.3g
|Fibre
|1.8g
|0.2g
|Protein
|5.7g
|0.6g
|Salt
|0.5g
|0.1g
