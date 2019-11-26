By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco 30 Mini Gingerbread 330G

£ 1.80
£0.55/100g

Offer

One biscuit (11g)
  • Energy202kJ 48kcal
    2%
  • Fat1.2g
    2%
  • Saturates0.5g
    3%
  • Sugars4.3g
    5%
  • Salt0.1g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1835kJ / 435kcal

Product Description

  • 30 Mini gingerbread biscuits.
  • Oven baked for a sweet crisp biscuit with a touch of warming ginger.
  • With golden syrup Oven baked for a sweet crisp biscuit with a touch of warming ginger.
  • Pack size: 330g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Sugar, Invert Sugar Syrup, Vegetable Oils [Palm, Rapeseed, Sunflower], Ginger Powder, Raising Agent (Sodium Bicarbonate).

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold., Also, may contain peanuts, nuts, milk, egg and soya..

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place and once opened in an airtight container.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

30 Servings

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

330g

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gA serving contains
Energy1835kJ / 435kcal202kJ / 48kcal
Fat10.7g1.2g
Saturates4.2g0.5g
Carbohydrate78.1g8.6g
Sugars39.4g4.3g
Fibre1.8g0.2g
Protein5.7g0.6g
Salt0.5g0.1g

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

