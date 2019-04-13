By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Simple Skin Micellar Water 200Ml

Simple Skin Micellar Water 200Ml
£ 4.00
£2.00/100ml
  • Simple Micellar Cleansing Water is our most advanced yet gentle facial cleanser to date. A cleansing water with micelles, clever cleansing bubbles which are smart enough to gently lift make-up and impurities out and unclog pores while working as a makeup remover which thoroughly cleans and removes makeup without irritation. Our Simple® Micellar Water not only instantly boosts skin’s hydration by 90%, it also cleanses without greasy residue and no rinsing required. Your skin will feel clean, fresh and instantly hydrated. Designed for sensitive skin, perfect for all skin types, our Simple® Micellar Cleansing water is made with skin-loving ingredients including vitamin B3, vitamin C and Triple Purified Water – our purest water that provides instant hydration to help the skin get through the day. The many beauty benefits of Micellar Water make it easy to see why this gentle facial cleanser should be part of your healthy skincare routine, it contains no artificial perfumes or colours and no harsh chemicals that can upset your skin. It’s also made from a gentle formula that is in balance with skin’s natural pH level. Dermatologically tested and approved, our Simple micellar water can be used as your daily cleanser. The only difference is that there’s no need to rinse after you use it. You can use it as a first step to gently cleanse and remove make-up. Alternatively, you can also use it after washing your face with a sensitive face wash to give your skin a thorough cleanse. After use, you can continue with your usual skin care routine. For best results and how to apply: Cleanse twice a day (morning and night). Step 1: Apply a generous amount of cleansing water to a cotton pad, Step 2: Wipe the cotton pad all around the face, no need to rub the skin (why not use the back and front of a cotton pad? The environment will be thankful for it). Step 3: Gently wipe around closed eyes. No need to rinse after. Avoid getting into your eyes. If it gets into your eyes, rinse thoroughly with water. The many beauty benefits offered by Simple Micellar Water make it easy to see why this gentle facial cleanser should be part of your daily skincare routine. Micellar Water thoroughly cleanses skin of dirt and impurities – it unclogs pores while working as a make-up remover. Simple Micellar Cleansing Water instantly boosts skin hydration by 90%. Apply with a cotton round to cleanse skin with no residue and no rinsing required – skin is left clean and refreshed in one easy step!
  • Simple® Kind to Skin Micellar Cleansing Water is a skin hydrator that effectively cleanses, unclogs pores, dirt and impurities, it even removes makeup, without irritating the skin
  • With no rinsing required, our non-rinse face cleanser leaves skin feeling clean, fresh and instantly boosts skin’s hydration by 90%
  • Simple® Micellar Water is alcohol free and contains no artificial perfumes or dyes, no artificial colour and is chemical free too, so that’s means no harsh chemicals that can upset your skin
  • Our effective water cleanser is gentle on even the most sensitive skin, its hypoallergenic, non-comedogenic, (meaning it doesn’t clog pores) dermatologically tested and approved
  • This innovative facial cleanser contains micelles, clever cleansing bubbles which are smart enough to gently lift make-up and impurities out and unclog pores while hydrating skin
  • This great face cleansing micellar water is part of our Kind to Skin range!
  • Pack size: 200ML

Information

Produce of

Poland

Warnings

  • Caution: Use only as directed. Avoid contact with eyes. If eye contact occurs wash out immediately with warm water. If irritation occurs discontinue use. As we are always looking to improve our products, our formulations change from time to time, so please always check the product packaging before use

Name and address

  • Unilever Dept ER,
  • Wirral CH63 3JW UK

Net Contents

200 ℮

Safety information

View more safety information

Caution: Use only as directed. Avoid contact with eyes. If eye contact occurs wash out immediately with warm water. If irritation occurs discontinue use. As we are always looking to improve our products, our formulations change from time to time, so please always check the product packaging before use

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

2 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

water boost cleansing water

5 stars

Excellent product removes impurities from the skin leaving it supple soft and fresh. I would like to know the ph balance though?

Fantastic Product

5 stars

This worked wonders for me. All my friends are using it.

