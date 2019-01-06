By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Twinings Blackcurrant & Blueberry 20 Tea Bags 40G

Twinings Blackcurrant & Blueberry 20 Tea Bags 40G
£ 1.70
£4.25/100g

Product Description

  • A blackcurrant and blueberry flavour infusion
  • The cheeky laugh and your secret hiding place. The burst of water and the sense of achievement as a lucky shot is rewarded with victory.
  • Doing good
  • With your support, Twinings helps provide access to clean water for villages across Darjeeling, helps improve mother and baby health in tea growing regions of Yunnan and helps improve health and nutrition in tea communities in Assam.
  • To learn more about these projects while you finish your cup, head to twinings.co.uk
  • What does it taste like?
  • Bursting with mouth-watering flavour of blackcurrants and blueberries, this infusion will take you back to your childhood.

By Appointment To Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II Tea & Coffee Merchants R. Twining and Company Limited. London.

  • Sealed for freshness
  • Naturally caffeine free
  • All natural ingredients
  • 4 calories per cup
  • Sugar free
  • Pack size: 40G
  • Sugar free

Information

Ingredients

Hibiscus, Rosehips, Blackberry Leaves*, Natural Blackcurrant and Blueberry Flavourings with Other Natural Flavourings (7%), Liquorice Root*, *All our Herbs are gently steamed, the process is gentle to protect their delicate taste

Preparation and Usage

  • How do I drink it?
  • Using one bag per person, pour on boiling water and infuse for two to three minutes. Leave for a little longer if you prefer a stronger taste.

Number of uses

20 Count

Recycling info

Box. Card - Widely Recycled

Name and address

  • R. Twining and Company Limited,
  • South Way,
  • Andover,
  • Hampshire,
  • SP10 5AQ.

Return to

  • Want to talk tea?
  • Call us on 01264 313444
  • Visit our website at twinings.co.uk, or write to us at:
  • R. Twining and Company Limited,
  • South Way,
  • Andover,
  • Hampshire,
  • SP10 5AQ.

Net Contents

40g

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100ml Brewed Infusion**
Energy 10kJ / 2kcal
Fat 0g
of which saturates 0g
Carbohydrate 0g
of which sugars 0g
Protein 0g
Salt 0g
** Based on an infusion brewed with 200ml water for 3 minutes-

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Yummy

5 stars

Very tasty, and doesn’t leave an aftertaste. Superfood too.

