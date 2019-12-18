By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Cow & Gate 1 First Milk Multipack 4X200ml Ready To Feed Liquid

image 1 of Cow & Gate 1 First Milk Multipack 4X200ml Ready To Feed Liquid
£ 2.80
£3.50/litre

Product Description

  • First Infant Milk from Birth
  • Nutritionally complete breast milk substitute
  • Whey-based formula containing key vitamins & minerals
  • Contains 4x 200ml bottles
  • For information on Halaal, visit our website.
  • Why choose Cow & Gate?
  • When it comes to looking after your little one, support, care and nutrition can all help. At Cow & Gate, we want to lend a helping hand too.
  • Cow & Gate first infant milk is a nutritionally complete breastmilk substitute suitable from birth.
  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere
  • Breastmilk substitute
  • For bottle & combination fed babies
  • Ready to use
  • UHT sterilised
  • Pack size: 800ml

Information

Ingredients

Demineralised Water, Skimmed Milk, Lactose (from Milk), Vegetable Oils (Palm Oil, Canola Oil, Coconut Oil, Sunflower Oil, Single Cell Oil) (contains Soy Lecithin), Galacto-Oligosaccharides (GOS) (from Milk), Whey Protein Concentrate (from Milk), Fructo-Oligosaccharides (FOS), Potassium Citrate, Calcium Phosphate, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Potassium Chloride, Fish Oil, Vitamin C, Calcium Hydroxide, Sodium Chloride, Choline Chloride, Calcium Citrate, Potassium Hydroxide, Magnesium Carbonate, Taurine, Inositol, Iron Lactate, Vitamin E, Zinc Sulphate, Uridine 5'-Monophosphate Disodium Salt, Cytidine 5'-Monophosphate, Vitamin A, L-Carnitine, Adenosine 5'-Monophosphate, Inosine 5'-Monophosphate Disodium Salt, Vitamin D3, Niacin, Pantothenic Acid, Guanosine 5'-Monophosphate Disodium Salt, Copper Gluconate, Sodium Selenite, Potassium Iodide, Folic Acid, Biotin, Riboflavin, Vitamin B12, Vitamin K1, Thiamin, Vitamin B6, Manganese Sulphate

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Fish, Milk, Soya

Storage

Before opening, store in a cool, dry place.Once opened, any unused milk in the 200ml bottles can be stored by replacing the cap, storing upright in a refrigerator immediately and used within 24 hours.

Produce of

Manufactured in the E.U.

Preparation and Usage

  • Feeding guide 0-12 months
  • Approx. age: 0-2 weeks, Approx. weight: 3.5kg, 7 3/4lb, Single feeds: 90ml, 3fl oz, Feeds in 24 hours: 6
  • Approx. age: 2-4 weeks, Approx. weight: 3.9kg, 8 1/2lb, Single feeds: 120ml, 4fl oz, Feeds in 24 hours: 5
  • Approx. age: 4-8 weeks, Approx. weight: 4.7kg, 10 1/2lb, Single feeds: 150ml, 5fl oz, Feeds in 24 hours: 5
  • Approx. age: 8-12 weeks, Approx. weight: 5.4kg, 12lb, Single feeds: 180ml, 6fl oz, Feeds in 24 hours: 5
  • Approx. age: 3-4 months, Approx. weight: 6.2kg, 13 3/4lb, Single feeds: 180ml, 6fl oz, Feeds in 24 hours: 5
  • Approx. age: 4-5 months, Approx. weight: 6.9kg, 15 1/4lb, Single feeds: 210ml, 7fl oz, Feeds in 24 hours: 5
  • Approx. age: 5-6 months, Approx. weight: 7.6kg, 16 3/4lb, Single feeds: 210ml, 7fl oz, Feeds in 24 hours: 5
  • Approx. age: 7-12 months, Approx. weight: -kg, -lb, Single feeds: 210ml, 7fl oz, Feeds in 24 hours: 3
  • Assumes weaning at 6 months. Your baby may need or less than shown in the table, which is given as a guide only.
  • How to prepare: Please follow these instructions carefully. Failure to follow instructions may make your baby ill.
  • 1. Wash hands and sterilise all utensils according to manufacturer's instructions.
  • 2. Shake bottle well. Pour the required amount of infant milk into a sterilised feeding bottle.
  • 3. Serve at room temperature, or warmed if desired. If warmed, check temperature of feed.

Warnings

  • Dental advice: Look after your baby's teeth. Do not allow prolonged contact of milk feeds with teeth and make sure that your baby's teeth are cleaned after the last feed at night. Ask your dentist for advice. Never leave your baby alone during feeding.
  • Important feeding instructions: Do not heat feeds in a microwave, hot spots may occur and cause scalding.
  • For hygiene reasons, discard unfinished infant milk in the feeding bottle as soon as possible, and always within 2 hours. If necessary, offer cooled boiled water between feeds.
  • Important notice: Breastfeeding is best for babies. Cow & Gate first infant milk from birth should only be used on the advice of a doctor, midwife, health visitor, public health nurse, dietitian, pharmacist, or other professional responsible for maternal and child care.

Name and address

  • Nutricia Ltd,
  • Trowbridge,
  • BA14 0XQ.
  • Nutricia Ireland Ltd,
  • Block 1,
  • Deansgrange Business Park,

Return to

  • Quality guarantee: This product should reach you in perfect condition. If it is not satisfactory, please contact us. This guarantee does not affect your statutory rights.
  • Call us, email us, live chat
Net Contents

4 x 200ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100ml Units
Energy 275kJ / 66kcal
Fat 3.4g
of which, saturates 1.5g
of which, unsaturates 1.9g
of which, LCPs†0.015g
- Arachidonic acid (AA)0.006g
- Docosahexaenoic acid (DHA)0.006g
Carbohydrate 7.3g
of which, sugars 7.2g
of which, lactose7g
Fibre 0.6g
Protein 1.3g
Whey0.8g
Casein0.5g
Salt 0.05g
Vitamin A 55µg RE
Vitamin D31.2µg
Vitamin E 1.1mg α-TE
Vitamin K14.5µg
Vitamin C 8.3mg
Thiamin (B1) 0.05mg
Riboflavin (B2) 0.10mg
Niacin (B3)0.43mg
Pantothenic acid 0.33mg
Vitamin B6 0.04mg
Folic acid 12µg
Vitamin B12 0.18µg
Biotin1.5µg
Sodium 18mg
Potassium 68mg
Chloride 41mg
Calcium 50mg
Phosphorus 28mg
Magnesium 5mg
Iron 0.55mg
Zinc 0.50mg
Copper 0.040mg
Manganese 0.008mg
Fluoride ≤0.003mg
Selenium 1.5µg
Iodine 12µg
Choline10mg
Taurine5.3mg
Inositol3.3mg
L-carnitine0.9mg
Nucleotides3.2mg
GOS/FOS*0.8g
Vitamins-
Minerals-
Others-
†Long Chain Polyunsaturated fatty acids-
*Galacto- & Fructo-Oligosaccharides-

Safety information

View more safety information

