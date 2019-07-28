By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Blueberry Muffins 4 Pack

2.5(7)Write a review
Blueberry Muffins 4 Pack
£ 1.20
£0.30/each
One muffin
  • Energy1153kJ 275kcal
    14%
  • Fat11.6g
    17%
  • Saturates1.1g
    6%
  • Sugars21.5g
    24%
  • Salt0.3g
    5%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1537kJ / 367kcal

Product Description

  • Soft & Fluffy - Full of Blueberries and oven baked for a fruity muffin. Blueberry flavoured muffins with blueberries.
  • Soft & Fluffy Full of Blueberries and oven baked for a fruity muffin.

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS LIST:

Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Sugar, Rapeseed Oil, Blueberry (13%), Water, Pasteurised Egg, Modified Maize Starch, Whey Powder (Milk), Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Potassium Bicarbonate), Milk Proteins, Natural Blueberry Flavouring, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Salt.

 

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Wheat, Milk, Egg, Soya

Number of uses

4 Servings

Net Contents

4

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne muffin (75g)
Energy1537kJ / 367kcal1153kJ / 275kcal
Fat15.5g11.6g
Saturates1.5g1.1g
Carbohydrate51.7g38.7g
Sugars28.6g21.5g
Fibre2.1g1.5g
Protein4.1g3.1g
Salt0.5g0.3g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

7 Reviews

Average of 2.3 stars

Very disappointed. Hardly a blueberry in them.

2 stars

Very disappointed. Hardly a blueberry in them.

UTTER RUBBISH NO BLUEBERRIES NOT 1

1 stars

These muffins must be the worst cakes I have bought since I purchased Tesco's Cream Slices ,Tesco description Crisp & Flaky Bite , what you get is two strips of tasteless of pressed stodge nothing remotely like Puff Pastry I have to rate it to get it posted but they dont do minus 10

Out of date

1 stars

Out of date

Artificial taste

1 stars

Bought first time - and last time for sure. Absolutely artificial taste. We are used to one from other shop (cheaper brand) and it's way nothing near.

Very little flavour and rather dry

2 stars

Very little flavour and rather dry

Great taste & great value

5 stars

A regular purchase for me - excellent value and great taste to boot!

ok when it is in stock like many of your items!!

4 stars

they are very handy for my husband's lunch box but i have noticed that it is unavailable like many other items which is not good enough

