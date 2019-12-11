Rockstar Xdurance 4X500ml

Product Description
- Lightly Carbonated Mixed Fruit Flavour Energy Drink with Sugar and Sweeteners, with Added Caffeine, Taurine & Vitamins
- Blueberry, Pomegranate and Acai Energy Drink With Added Taurine, Caffeine, Guarana, Ginseng and Vitamins
- Pack size: 2000ml
Information
Ingredients
Carbonated Water, Sugar, Black Carrot Juice Concentrate, Acids (Citric Acid, Lactic Acid, Malic Acid), Flavourings, Caffeine (0.03%), Sweeteners (Acesulfame K, Sucralose), Taurine (0.02%), Acidity Regulator (Potassium Phosphates), Guarana Extract (0.01%), Vitamins (Niacin, B6, E), Antioxidant (Ascorbic Acid)
Storage
Store in a cool dry place.Best Before End: See Base of Can
Preparation and Usage
- Serve chilled
Warnings
- HIGH CAFFEINE CONTENT
- NOT RECOMMENDED FOR CHILDREN OR PREGNANT OR BREAST-FEEDING WOMEN (CAFFEINE CONTENT 32mg/100ml). PLEASE CONSUME RESPONSIBLY.
Name and address
- Freepost RRGU - SERY - RSAK,
- A.G. Barr p.l.c.,
- Glasgow,
- G68 9HD,
- UK.
Return to
Net Contents
4 x 500ml
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100ml
|Per 500ml Can
|Energy
|89kJ/21kcal
|443kJ/104kcal
|Fat
|0g
|0g
|of which saturates
|0g
|0g
|Carbohydrate
|4.8g
|24g
|of which sugars
|4.8g
|24g
|Protein
|<0.5g
|<0.5g
|Salt
|<0.01g
|<0.01g
|Niacin (Vitamin B3)
|3.2mg (20% *)
|16mg (100% *)
|Vitamin B6
|0.28mg (20% *)
|1.4mg (100% *)
|Vitamin E
|2.4mg (20% *)
|12mg (100% *)
|*Percentage of the reference intake of an average adult
|-
|-
Safety information
HIGH CAFFEINE CONTENT NOT RECOMMENDED FOR CHILDREN OR PREGNANT OR BREAST-FEEDING WOMEN (CAFFEINE CONTENT 32mg/100ml). PLEASE CONSUME RESPONSIBLY.
