Twinings Assam 40 Tea Bags 100G

- Assam Tea Bags
- Doing good
- With your support, Twinings helps provide access to clean water for villages across Darjeeling, helps improve mother and baby health in tea growing regions of Yunnan and helps improve health and nutrition in tea communities in Assam.
- To learn more about these projects while you finish your cup, head to twinings.co.uk.
- Ethical Tea Partnership
- Twinings is founding member of the Ethical Tea Partnership.
- What does it taste like?
- A bold, satisfying, proper cup of tea with a full-bodied, lasting flavour.
- Where does it come from?
- There are only two places in the world where tea plants are native. Assam in north-east India is one of them. We've been sourcing tea from gardens on the flood plains of the Brahmaputra River since 1838. You learn a thing or two in almost 200 years, like which leaves give the best flavour. That's how we know our Assam contains only the best.
- (China's the other one, in case you were wondering).
- What makes this tea different?
- Our Assam leaves aren't picked until June because that's when they start making the best-tasting tea. Off-peak is just not the same.
- Strong & malty
- Foil sealed for freshness
- Pack size: 100g
100% Black Tea
- How do I drink it?
- Brew for two to three minutes if you like it strong. Longer if you're feeling brave. Add a splash of milk for a hearty cup of tea.
40 Count
Box. Card - Widely Recycled
- R. Twining and Company Limited,
- South Way,
- Andover,
- Hampshire,
- SP10 5AQ.
- Want to talk tea?
- Call us on 01264 313444, we're here weekdays from 8am-6pm.
- Visit our website at twinings.co.uk, or write to us at:
100g
