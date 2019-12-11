By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Twinings Everyday 100 Tea Bags 290G

5(1)Write a review
Twinings Everyday 100 Tea Bags 290G
£ 3.50
£1.21/100g

Product Description

  • 100 Tea Bags
  • Doing good
  • With your support, Twinings helps provide access to clean water for villages across Darjeeling, helps improve mother and baby health in tea growing regions of Yunnan and helps improve health and nutrition in tea communities in Assam.
  • To learn more about these projects while you finish your cup head to twinings.co.uk
  • Ethical Tea Partnership
  • Twinings is a founding member of the Ethical Tea Partnership.
  • What does it taste like?
  • A hearty and well-rounded cup of tea. Like your normal cup of tea, but better. The kind that reminds you why you love tea.
  • Where does it come from?
  • The very first cup of tea was made in Yunnan in China over 2000 years ago. It must have been good, because we're still sourcing leaves from there today. We love their toasty flavours. We blend them with other leaves from around the world like Assam for body and African for a bit of punch. With over 300 years of blending know-how, we know we've made this cup the best it can be.
  • What makes this tea different?
  • We use leaves from our favourite tea-growing regions including Assam and Africa.
  • Then we add the best Yunnan, for its unique toasty flavour.

By Appointment to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II Tea & Coffee Merchants R. Twining and Company Limited. London.

  • Rich & full bodied
  • Pack size: 290g

Ingredients

100% Black Tea

Preparation and Usage

  • How do I drink it?
  • We've made our Everyday Tea so it's strong enough after brewing for just one minute, in case you're in a hurry. But we think it tastes best after two with a splash of milk.

Number of uses

100 Count

Recycling info

Box. Card - Widely Recycled

Name and address

  • R. Twining and Company Limited,
  • South Way,
  • Andover,
  • Hampshire,
  • SP10 5AQ.

  • Want to talk tea?
  • Call us on 01264 313444, we're here weekdays from 8am-6pm.
  • Visit our website at twinings.co.uk, or write to us at:
  • R. Twining and Company Limited,
  • South Way,
  • Andover,
  • Hampshire,
  • SP10 5AQ.

290g

grade a tea

5 stars

the best....

