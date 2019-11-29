By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Twinings Everyday 50 Tea Bags 145G

5(1)Write a review
Twinings Everyday 50 Tea Bags 145G
£ 3.00
£2.07/100g

Product Description

  • 50 Tea Bags
  • Doing good
  • Mother & baby health, clean water and nutrition- these are some of the ways Twinings is helping to make a difference in tea growing regions.
  • To learn more about these projects, head to twinings.co.uk.
  • Ethical Tea Partnership
  • Twinings is a founding member of the Ethical Tea Partnership.
  • What does it taste like?
  • Hearty and well-rounded. Like your normal cup of tea, but better. The kind that reminds you why you love tea.
  • Where does it come from?
  • We choose teas from Yunnan in China for their unique toasty flavour, and blend them with other leaves from around the world like Assam for body and African for a bit of punch. With over 300 years of blending know-how, we know we've made this cup the best it can be.
  • What makes this tea different?
  • We add the best Chinese Yunnan teas, for their unique toasty flavour.

By Appointment to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II Tea & Coffee Merchants R. Twining and Company Limited. London.

  • Rich & full bodied
  • Pack size: 145g

Information

Ingredients

100% Black Tea

Storage

For best before end see opposite side.

Preparation and Usage

  • How do I drink it?
  • We've made our Everyday Tea so it's strong enough after brewing for just one minute, in case you're in a hurry. But we think it tastes best after two with a splash of milk.

Number of uses

50 Count

Recycling info

Box. Card - Widely Recycled

Name and address

  • R. Twining and Company Limited,
  • South Way,
  • Andover,
  • Hampshire,
  • SP10 5AQ.

Return to

  • Want to talk tea?
  • Call us on 01264 313444, weekdays from 8am-6pm.
  • Visit our website at twinings.co.uk, or write to us at:
  • R. Twining and Company Limited,
  • South Way,
  • Andover,
  • Hampshire,
  • SP10 5AQ.

Net Contents

145g

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

My favourite teabags ever!

5 stars

I’ve been buying these ever since Twinings first introduced these & they are my favourite teabags! When it comes to tea I think that Twinings is the best & while I drink others in the range these everyday are the ones I go to 90% of the time. It used to be English breakfast, in the days before Everyday was introduced, & these are, in my opinion, even better. I’m very particular about my tea in that I like it strong, full of flavour with no hint of bitterness, or an aftertaste, with lots of milk & a teaspoon of honey. These Everyday are quite similar to English Breakfast but, are smoother with no hint of bitterness at all: English Breakfast has a very slight hint of a bitter aftertaste. I am what is known as a super taster & can really taste the difference. My absolute favourite! :)

