Twinings Everyday 50 Tea Bags 145G

My favourite teabags ever!
I’ve been buying these ever since Twinings first introduced these & they are my favourite teabags! When it comes to tea I think that Twinings is the best & while I drink others in the range these everyday are the ones I go to 90% of the time. It used to be English breakfast, in the days before Everyday was introduced, & these are, in my opinion, even better. I’m very particular about my tea in that I like it strong, full of flavour with no hint of bitterness, or an aftertaste, with lots of milk & a teaspoon of honey. These Everyday are quite similar to English Breakfast but, are smoother with no hint of bitterness at all: English Breakfast has a very slight hint of a bitter aftertaste. I am what is known as a super taster & can really taste the difference. My absolute favourite! :)