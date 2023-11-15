We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Garnier Nutrisse 3.23 Dark Quartz Permanent Hair Dye

Garnier Nutrisse 3.23 Dark Quartz Permanent Hair Dye
With Garnier Nutrisse Crème, nourished hair means better colour - all from the comfort of your own home. Our new colour boost technology infuses colour into the fibre for richer, radiant, and long-lasting colour with up to 100% grey coverage. Intensely nourish your hair with our new after colour conditioner. Enriched with 5 fruit oils, and silicone free for a natural feel, the conditioner restores the hair fibre, locks in colour and protects against dryness. Hair is left 5x stronger, 2x shinier and silkier.*Instrumental testAlways do a patch test 48 hours before colouringHow to find your shade? Your hair dye result will vary depending on your natural hair colour, If you are deciding between 2 shades always choose the lightest and remember that on grey hair dye will appear lighter.Have you ever wondered what the hair colour numbers mean? The first number of a Hair Colour is how Light or Dark the Brown hair dye will be, for example brown shades range from 4, Dark Brown to 6, Light Brown. The second number is the reflect which can be Natural (.0), Warm (.3, .4, .5, .6) or Cool (.1, .2). For example, 5.0 is a Natural Medium Brown, 4.3 is a Golden Dark Brown, and 5.12 is a Glacial Brown.
Rich long-lasting colour5x stronger hair2x shiner, silkier & nourishedUp to 100% grey hair coverageRestoring conditioner enriched with 5 oilsVegan formula & up to 97% natural origin ingredients

Ingredients

1206738 - Nourishing Colour Crème: Aqua / Water, Cetearyl Alcohol, Deceth-3, Propylene Glycol, Laureth-12, Ammonium Hydroxide, Oleth-30, Lauric Acid, Hexadimethrine Chloride, Glycol Distearate, Toluene-2, 5-Diamine, Ethanolamine, Polyquaternium-22, Silica Dimethyl Silylate [Nano] / Silica Dimethyl Silylate, Resorcinol, CI 77891 / Titanium Dioxide, m-Aminophenol, p-Aminophenol, 4-Amino-2-Hydroxytoluene, Ascorbic Acid, Tocopherol, Sodium Metabisulfite, 6-Hydroxyindole, Thioglycerin, Helianthus Annuus Seed Oil / Sunflower Seed Oil, 2 Methylresorcinol, 2-Methyl-5 Hydroxyethylaminophenol, Dimethicone, Carbomer, Rosmarinus Officinalis (Rosemary) Extract, EDTA, Vitis Vinifera Seed Oil / Grape Seed Oil, Parfum / Fragrance (F.I.L. C202804/1), 1190018 - Developer Crème: Aqua / Water, Hydrogen Peroxide, Cetearyl Alcohol, Trideceth-2 Carboxamide MEA, Ceteareth-25, Glycerin, Tetrasodium Etidronate, Tetrasodium Pyrophosphate, Sodium Salicylate, Phosphoric Acid, Parfum / Fragrance (F.I.L. C201679/1), 1238538 E - Restoring Conditioner: Aqua / Water, Cetearyl Alcohol, Dimethicone, Glycerin, Behentrimonium Chloride, Olea Europaea Oil / Olive Fruit Oil, Argania Spinosa Kernel Oil, Vaccinium Macrocarpon (Cranberry) Seed Oil, Helianthius Annuus Seed Oil/ Sunflower Seed Oil, Rosmarinus Officinalis Leaf Extract/ Rosemary Leaf Extract, Persea Gratissima Oil / Avocado Oil, Butyrospermum Parkii Butter / Shea Butter, Amodimethicone, Isopropyl Alcohol, Caprlyl Gylcol, Citric Acid, Lactic Acid, Tocopherol, Sodium Benzoate, Cetrimonium Chloride, Linalool, Benzyl Alcohol, Parfum/ Fragrance C249244/1, Please check back of pack for latest ingredients list

Preparation and Usage

Always do a patch test 48 hours in advance of using any home hair dye products.Please always refer to the product for full safety instructions.
