Najma Sliced Smoked Turkey Rashers 150G

Najma Sliced Smoked Turkey Rashers 150G
£ 2.00
£1.34/100g

Product Description

  • Formed, Smoked and Smoke Flavour, Sliced Turkey Rashers with added Milk Protein.
  • Share your favorite recipes using our Najma products. Follow us @najmafoods.
  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
  • Ready to eat
  • Halal Food Council of Europe
  • Pack size: 150g

Information

Ingredients

Turkey Meat (92%), Vegetable Oil (Sunflower, Rapeseed), Salt, Stabilisers: Carrageenan, Diphosphates, Triphosphates, Glucose Syrup, Dextrose, Spices (Pepper, Celery), Milk Protein, Hydrolysed Vegetable Protein (Soya, Corn), Smoke Flavouring, Flavouring (Pepper), Onion Powder, Herbs (Thyme, Marjoram), Preservative: Sodium Nitrite, Antioxidants: Sodium Ascorbate, Rosemary Extract

Allergy Information

  • May also contain Egg, Mustard and Cereals containing Gluten

Storage

Keep refrigerated between 0ºC - 4ºC. Once opened, consume within 3 days and by Use by' date.For Use by date, see front of pack.

Produce of

Produced in Belgium

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Golden Acre Dairy Foods Ltd.,
  • PO Box 311,
  • Chertsey,
  • Surrey,
  • KT16 6EJ.

Return to

  • www.najmafoods.co.uk
Net Contents

150g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100g
Energy:848kJ/204kcal
Fat:15.0g
of which saturates: 4.7g
Carbohydrate:1.0g
of which sugars:1.0g
Protein:16.0g
Salt:2.1g

