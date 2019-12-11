By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Filippo Berio Mild & Light Olive Oil 250Ml

  • Mild & Light in Colour Olive Oil
  • This olive Oil is a healthy substitute for other cooking oils. With its high smoke point it is the ideal choice for frying, stir-frying and baking. The light bouquet allows the natural flavour of food to come through.
  • Oil comprising exclusively olive oils that have undergone refining and oils obtained directly from olives.
  • Olive Oil composed of refined olive oils and virgin olive oils
  • In 1867, Filippo Berio began crafting olive oils worthy of his family and friends, not to mention his name.
  • For frying, baking and roasting
  • Pack size: 250ml

Store at room temperature, away from heat and direct sunlight. Becomes cloudy below 7ºC. This does not affect product quality.

  • Salov SpA,
  • Via Montramito 1600,
  • 55040 Massarosa,
  • Lucca,
  • Italy.

  • www.filippoberio.com

250ml ℮

Typical Values(per 100ml)
Energy 3378kj-822kcal
Fat 91.3 g
of which saturates 15.5 g
Mono-unsaturates 66.1 g
Polyunsaturates 9.7 g
Carbohydrate 0 g
of which sugars 0 g
Fibre 0 g
Protein 0 g
Salt 0 g

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

