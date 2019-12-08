Tesco Venison Burgers 227G

Lovely
I loved these, lower in fat and very tasty,. Tesco need to re stock them
These Are Grim!
Absolutely grim. Full of gristle and bone. Avoid these!
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 734kJ / 175kcal
INGREDIENTS: Venison (91%), Dried Potato, Rice Flour, Water, Cornflour, Salt, Garlic Powder, Onion Powder, Spices, Tomato Powder, Preservative (Sodium Metabisulphite), Sage.
Keep refrigerated.
Microwave
Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.
Grill
Instructions: Place under a pre-heated grill for 12-14 minutes. Turn occasionally. Leave to stand for 5 minute after cooking.
Produced in the U.K., Origin New Zealand
2 Servings
227g
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One burger (103g**)
|Energy
|734kJ / 175kcal
|756kJ / 180kcal
|Fat
|6.9g
|7.1g
|Saturates
|4.3g
|4.4g
|Carbohydrate
|6.9g
|7.1g
|Sugars
|0.2g
|0.2g
|Fibre
|0.5g
|0.5g
|Protein
|21.0g
|21.6g
|Salt
|1.0g
|1.0g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|** When cooked according to instructions 227g packg typically weighs 206g.
|-
|-
|When cooked according to instructions.
|-
|-
Caution: This product contains raw meat..Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019