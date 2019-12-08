By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Venison Burgers 227G

3(2)Write a review
Tesco Venison Burgers 227G
£ 3.00
£13.22/kg
  • Energy756kJ 180kcal
    9%
  • Fat7.1g
    10%
  • Saturates4.4g
    22%
  • Sugars0.2g
    0%
  • Salt1.0g
    17%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 734kJ / 175kcal

Product Description

  • Venison burgers, lightly seasoned.
  • Outdoor Reared Venison. Working with trusted farmers, our venison comes from red deer that are free to graze on pastures and parkland.
  • Lightly seasoned venison for a strong, full flavour
  • Pack size: 227g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Venison (91%), Dried Potato, Rice Flour, Water, Cornflour, Salt, Garlic Powder, Onion Powder, Spices, Tomato Powder, Preservative (Sodium Metabisulphite), Sage.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep refrigerated.

Cooking Instructions

Microwave

Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.

Grill
Instructions: Place under a pre-heated grill for 12-14 minutes. Turn occasionally. Leave to stand for 5 minute after cooking.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K., Origin New Zealand

Number of uses

2 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: This product contains raw meat..Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

227g

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne burger (103g**)
Energy734kJ / 175kcal756kJ / 180kcal
Fat6.9g7.1g
Saturates4.3g4.4g
Carbohydrate6.9g7.1g
Sugars0.2g0.2g
Fibre0.5g0.5g
Protein21.0g21.6g
Salt1.0g1.0g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
** When cooked according to instructions 227g packg typically weighs 206g.--
When cooked according to instructions.--

Safety information

View more safety information

Caution: This product contains raw meat..Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

2 Reviews

Average of 3 stars

Help other customers like you

Lovely

5 stars

I loved these, lower in fat and very tasty,. Tesco need to re stock them

These Are Grim!

1 stars

Absolutely grim. Full of gristle and bone. Avoid these!

Usually bought next

Tesco Brioche Buns 4 Pack

£ 0.95
£0.24/each

Tesco Large Seeded Burger Buns 4 Pack

£ 0.70
£0.18/each

Tesco Finest 4 British Beef Steak Burgers 454G

£ 3.00
£6.61/kg

Tesco Smoked Salmon 120G

£ 3.50
£2.92/100g

Offer

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here