Yoomoo Yogurt Lollies 6 X 55Ml
Product Description
- Mixed berry frozen yogurt lolly Strawberry frozen yogurt lolly Tropical frozen yogurt lolly
- Authorised distributor of yoomoo frozen yogurt products in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland.
- 74 calories per stick
- Contains no artificial colours, flavours or preservatives
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 330ml
Information
Allergy Information
- Contains: Milk
Storage
Keep frozen store below -18°C. Do not refreeze after thawing.
Number of uses
Six lollies per pack. Two of each flavour is not guaranteed in every pack
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
- Free From Artificial Preservatives
Warnings
- This product may stain.
Name and address
- Yoomoo International Ltd,
- Leeming Bar,
- DL7 9UL.
Return to
- Consumer Services Department,
- Yoomoo International Ltd,
- Leeming Bar,
- DL7 9UL.
- Ring:
- United Kingdom 0808 100 56 56
- Republic of Ireland 180 093 78 50
- www.yoomoo.com
Net Contents
6 x 55ml ℮
Safety information
This product may stain.
- Each lolly contains no more than
- Energy313kJ 74kcal4%
- Fat0.8g1%
- Saturates0.5g2%
- Sugars10.9g12%
- Salt0.1g2%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 547kJ/129kcal
Information
Ingredients
Yogurt (Milk) (65%), Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Blueberry Juice from Concentrate (6%), Whey Powder (from Milk), Lemon Juice from Concentrate, Stabilisers (Locust Bean Gum, Guar Gum), Emulsifier (Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Flavouring, Colour (Anthocyanins), Raspberry Juice Concentrate, Strawberry Juice Concentrate
Allergy Information
- Contains: Milk
Storage
- Keep frozen store below -18°C. Do not refreeze after thawing.
Number of uses
Six lollies per pack. Two of each flavour is not guaranteed in every pack
Nutrition
Typical Values Per 100g Per Lolly RI* % RI* Energy 547kJ/129kcal 312kJ/74kcal 8400kJ/2000kcal 4% Fat 1.4g 0.8g 70g 1% of which Saturates 0.8g 0.5g 20g 2% Carbohydrate 25.8g 14.7g 260g 6% of which Sugars 18.7g 10.7g 90g 12% Fibre 0.5g 0.3g - - Protein 2.8g 1.6g 50g 3% Salt 0.2g 0.1g 6g 2% *Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal) - - - - Six lollies per pack. Two of each flavour is not guaranteed in every pack - - - -
Information
Ingredients
Yogurt (Milk) (65%), Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Strawberry Puree (5%), Whey Powder (from Milk), Stabilisers (Locust Bean Gum, Guar Gum), Emulsifier (Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Flavouring, Colours (Beetroot Red, Beta-Carotene)
Allergy Information
- Contains: Milk
Storage
- Keep frozen store below -18°C. Do not refreeze after thawing.
Number of uses
Six lollies per pack. Two of each flavour is not guaranteed in every pack
Nutrition
Typical Values Per 100g Per Lolly RI* % RI* Energy 540kJ/128kcal 308kJ/73kcal 8400kJ/2000kcal 4% Fat 1.4g 0.8g 70g 1% of which Saturates 0.8g 0.5g 20g 2% Carbohydrate 25.5g 14.5g 260g 6% of which Sugars 18.4g 10.5g 90g 12% Fibre 0.5g 0.3g - - Protein 2.8g 1.6g 50g 3% Salt 0.2g 0.1g 6g 2% *Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal) - - - - Six lollies per pack. Two of each flavour is not guaranteed in every pack - - - -
Information
Ingredients
Yogurt (Milk) (65%), Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Passionfruit Juice from Concentrate (4.5%), Mango Puree (3.5%), Whey Powder (from Milk), Stabilisers (Locust Bean Gum, Guar Gum), Emulsifier (Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Colours (Beetroot Red, Beta-Carotene)
Allergy Information
- Contains: Milk
Storage
- Keep frozen store below -18°C. Do not refreeze after thawing.
Number of uses
Six lollies per pack. Two of each flavour is not guaranteed in every pack
Nutrition
Typical Values Per 100g Per Lolly RI* % RI* Energy 549kJ/130kcal 313kJ/74kcal 8400kJ/2000kcal 4% Fat 1.4g 0.8g 70g 1% of which Saturates 0.8g 0.5g 20g 2% Carbohydrate 26.1g 14.9g 260g 6% of which Sugars 19.1g 10.9g 90g 12% Fibre 0.6g 0.3g - - Protein 2.9g 1.6g 50g 3% Salt 0.2g 0.1g 6g 2% *Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal) - - - - Six lollies per pack. Two of each flavour is not guaranteed in every pack - - - -
