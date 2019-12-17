By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Yoomoo Yogurt Lollies 6 X 55Ml

Yoomoo Yogurt Lollies 6 X 55Ml
£ 2.20
£0.67/100ml

Product Description

  • Mixed berry frozen yogurt lolly Strawberry frozen yogurt lolly Tropical frozen yogurt lolly
  • Authorised distributor of yoomoo frozen yogurt products in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland.
  • 74 calories per stick
  • Contains no artificial colours, flavours or preservatives
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 330ml

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Milk

Storage

Keep frozen store below -18°C. Do not refreeze after thawing.

Number of uses

Six lollies per pack. Two of each flavour is not guaranteed in every pack

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Warnings

  • This product may stain.

Name and address

  • Yoomoo International Ltd,
  • Leeming Bar,
  • DL7 9UL.

Return to

  • Consumer Services Department,
  • Yoomoo International Ltd,
  • Leeming Bar,
  • DL7 9UL.
  • Ring:
  • United Kingdom 0808 100 56 56
  • Republic of Ireland 180 093 78 50
  • www.yoomoo.com

Net Contents

6 x 55ml ℮

Safety information

View more safety information

This product may stain.

  • Each lolly contains no more than
    • Energy313kJ 74kcal
      4%
    • Fat0.8g
      1%
    • Saturates0.5g
      2%
    • Sugars10.9g
      12%
    • Salt0.1g
      2%

    of the reference intake*
    Typical values per 100g: Energy 547kJ/129kcal

    • 74 calories per stick
    • Contains no artificial colours, flavours or preservatives
    • Suitable for vegetarians

    Information

    Ingredients

    Yogurt (Milk) (65%), Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Blueberry Juice from Concentrate (6%), Whey Powder (from Milk), Lemon Juice from Concentrate, Stabilisers (Locust Bean Gum, Guar Gum), Emulsifier (Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Flavouring, Colour (Anthocyanins), Raspberry Juice Concentrate, Strawberry Juice Concentrate

    Allergy Information

    • Contains: Milk

    Storage

    • Keep frozen store below -18°C. Do not refreeze after thawing.

    Number of uses

    Six lollies per pack. Two of each flavour is not guaranteed in every pack

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesPer 100gPer LollyRI*% RI*
    Energy 547kJ/129kcal312kJ/74kcal8400kJ/2000kcal4%
    Fat 1.4g0.8g70g1%
    of which Saturates 0.8g0.5g20g2%
    Carbohydrate 25.8g14.7g260g6%
    of which Sugars 18.7g10.7g90g12%
    Fibre 0.5g0.3g--
    Protein 2.8g1.6g50g3%
    Salt 0.2g0.1g6g2%
    *Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)----
    Six lollies per pack. Two of each flavour is not guaranteed in every pack----
    • 74 calories per stick
    • Contains no artificial colours, flavours or preservatives
    • Suitable for vegetarians

    Information

    Ingredients

    Yogurt (Milk) (65%), Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Strawberry Puree (5%), Whey Powder (from Milk), Stabilisers (Locust Bean Gum, Guar Gum), Emulsifier (Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Flavouring, Colours (Beetroot Red, Beta-Carotene)

    Allergy Information

    • Contains: Milk

    Storage

    • Keep frozen store below -18°C. Do not refreeze after thawing.

    Number of uses

    Six lollies per pack. Two of each flavour is not guaranteed in every pack

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesPer 100gPer LollyRI*% RI*
    Energy 540kJ/128kcal308kJ/73kcal8400kJ/2000kcal4%
    Fat 1.4g0.8g70g1%
    of which Saturates 0.8g0.5g20g2%
    Carbohydrate 25.5g14.5g260g6%
    of which Sugars 18.4g10.5g90g12%
    Fibre 0.5g0.3g--
    Protein 2.8g1.6g50g3%
    Salt 0.2g0.1g6g2%
    *Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)----
    Six lollies per pack. Two of each flavour is not guaranteed in every pack----
    • 74 calories per stick
    • Contains no artificial colours, flavours or preservatives
    • Suitable for vegetarians

    Information

    Ingredients

    Yogurt (Milk) (65%), Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Passionfruit Juice from Concentrate (4.5%), Mango Puree (3.5%), Whey Powder (from Milk), Stabilisers (Locust Bean Gum, Guar Gum), Emulsifier (Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Colours (Beetroot Red, Beta-Carotene)

    Allergy Information

    • Contains: Milk

    Storage

    • Keep frozen store below -18°C. Do not refreeze after thawing.

    Number of uses

    Six lollies per pack. Two of each flavour is not guaranteed in every pack

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesPer 100gPer LollyRI*% RI*
    Energy 549kJ/130kcal313kJ/74kcal8400kJ/2000kcal4%
    Fat 1.4g0.8g70g1%
    of which Saturates 0.8g0.5g20g2%
    Carbohydrate 26.1g14.9g260g6%
    of which Sugars 19.1g10.9g90g12%
    Fibre 0.6g0.3g--
    Protein 2.9g1.6g50g3%
    Salt 0.2g0.1g6g2%
    *Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)----
    Six lollies per pack. Two of each flavour is not guaranteed in every pack----

