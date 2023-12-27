We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Rimmel Nailpolish 60 Seconds 8Ml Caramel Cupcake

£4.00

£5.00/10ml

Rimmel Nailpolish 60 Seconds 8Ml Caramel CupcakeQuick-drying, chip-resistant formula dries in less than 60 secondsAnti-fade high shine colour for up to 10 daysPrecision maxi-brush glides perfectly on the nail
Want the London Look? From Rimmel London comes 60 Seconds Super Shine nail polish. Super-glossy, ultra-shiny nails are just one sweep away. If you're too busy for a full-on mani, Rimmel London 60 Seconds Super Shine Nail Polish has got you covered. Glide on one stroke of this quick-dry nail polish for precise application and high-impact colour in 60 seconds flat. Oh, and it lasts for up to 10 days for an elegant and flawless professional like finish. Live the London Look.
3-in-1 Nail Colour TechnologyHigh-impact colour, ultra-shiny finishOne stroke colour with a base and protective glossy topcoat finishQuick drying — ready to go in under 60 seconds!Anti-chip, anti-fade, long-lasting colour — up to 10 days!
Pack size: 8ML

Ingredients

Butyl Acetate, Ethyl Acetate, Nitrocellulose, Acetyl Tributyl Citrate, Isopropyl Alcohol, Tosylamide/Epoxy Resin, Styrene/Acrylates Copolymer, Stearalkonium Bentonite, Silica, Triphenyl Phosphate, Adipic Acid/Neopentyl Glycol/ Trimellitic Anhydride Copolymer, Aqua/Water/Eau, Diacetone Alcohol, Etocrylene, Kaolin, Glycidyl Neodecanoate/ Phthalic Anhydride/TMP Crosspolymer, Mek, Synthetic Fluorphlogopite, Corallina Officinalis Extract, Acrylates/ Dimethicone Copolymer, Isosorbide Dicaprylate/Caprate, Dimethyl Isosorbide, Phosphoric Acid, Trimethylsiloxysilicate, N- Butyl Alcohol, Dimethicone, Tocopheryl Acetate, Benzophenone-1, Cetyl PEG/PPG-10/1 Dimethicone, Polyvinyl Butyral, Polybutylene Glycol/MDI Copolymer, Acetone, Trimethylpentanediyl Dibenzoate, Polyethylene, Stearalkonium Hectorite, Hydrolyzed Conchiolin Protein, Carthamus Tinctorius (Safflower) Seed Oil, Macrocystis Pyrifera (Kelp) Extract, Tin Oxide, [May contain +/-: Mica, D&C Yellow No. 11 (CI 47000), Titanium Dioxide (CI 77891), Iron Oxides (CI 77491, CI 77492, CI 77499), D&C Red No. 7 Calcium Lake (CI 15850), FD&C Yellow No. 5 Aluminum Lake (CI 19140), Manganese Violet (CI 77742), Ultramarines (CI 77007), Aluminum Powder (CI 77000), D&C Red No. 6 Barium Lake (CI 15850), FD&C Blue No. 1 Aluminum Lake (CI 42090), D&C Red No. 34 Calcium Lake (CI 15880), Ferric Ferrocyanide (CI 77510), Bismuth Oxychloride (CI 77163), D&C Violet No. 2 (CI 60725)]

Net Contents

8ml

Preparation and Usage

Perfect mani sorted in these easy steps!Step 1: Glide on your shade of 60 Seconds Super Shine Nail Polish in one stroke.Step 2: Wait for colour to dry then apply a second coat.Step 3: Want to add some sparkle to your high shine mani? Glide on the Glitter Top Coat for a twinkly effect.

