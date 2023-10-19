Rimmel Mascara Wonderfull Mascara Waterproof 11.5Ml Waterproof, volumised lashes with zero clumps Ultra Flex brush Lashes are defined yet soft and flexible

Want the London look? Take the natural look to the limit! Wonder'full mascara with Argan Oil from Rimmel London smoothens and defines lashes without that massive, clumpy, spidery lash effect. The Smooth Operator brush captures and coats, separating lashes from root to tip, while the conditioning formula enhanced with Argan Oil adheres instantly and dries quickly. Feels lightweight, soft and flexible so your eye-catching look won't weigh you down. Even after you remove the mascara, lashes feel smooth and conditioned for days. Wonder'full mascara with Argan Oil gives lashes a naturally long and voluminous look that is perfect for school or work. Use the brush with its thin, spikey bristles to apply the formula to bare lashes for zero-clump volume. For those who enjoy the convenience of a mascara that can be quickly wiped or washed off, this is for you! If you are searching for mascara that makes your lashes look great but still feel soft, this mascara with its Argan Oil and conditioning properties is the choice for you. Live the London Look.

Waterproof formula with Argan Oil Full, perfectly smooth, clump-free lashes Ultra-Flex brush hugs lashes defining them from root to tip

Pack size: 11.5ML

Ingredients

Aqua/Water/Eau, Trimethylsiloxysilicate, Cyclopentasiloxane, Cyclohexasiloxane, Stearyl Behenate, Cetyl PEG/PPG-10/1 Dimethicone, Propylene Glycol, Talc, Dimethicone, Sorbitan Olivate, Sodium Chloride, Glycerin, Tribehenin, Trisiloxane, Methyl Behenate, Stearyl Alcohol, Methylparaben, Hydroxystearic Acid, Argania Spinosa Kernel Oil, Propylparaben, Tocopheryl Acetate, Iodopropynyl Butylcarbamate, Butylparaben, Acrylates/Carbamate Copolymer, Ascorbyl Glucoside, Calcium Aluminum Borosilicate, Ceramide 2, Gossypium Herbaceum (Cotton) Powder, Hydrolyzed Wool, Serica Powder/Silk Powder/Poudre De Soie, Retinyl Palmitate, HDI/Trimethylol Hexyllactone Crosspolymer, Panthenol, Silica, Collagen, Hydrogenated Olive Oil, Olea Europaea (Olive) Fruit Oil, Hydrolyzed Keratin, Ethylene/Methacrylate Copolymer, Sodium Sulfate, Colloidal Gold, Saccharomyces/ Platinum Ferment, Saccharomyces/Silver Ferment, Olea Europaea (Olive) Oil Unsaponifiables, Potassium Sorbate, Phenoxyethanol, Isopropyl Titanium Triisostearate, Phalaenopsis Lobbi Extract, Bambusa Arundinacea Leaf Extract, Sodium Benzoate, Caprylyl Glycol, Chlorphenesin, Sorbic Acid, Tocopherol, [May contain +/-: Iron Oxides (CI 77491, CI 77492, CI 77499)]

Net Contents

11ml

Preparation and Usage