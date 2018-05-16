Denman D81m Medium Cushion Brush

Product Description
- Grooming Brush D81M
- Air-cushioned for comfort, flexible nylon pins gently reset your style whilst our natural bristle adds gloss, shine and polish. Our mixed bristle is a combination of natural bristles that add shine and a flexible nylon bristle that gently detangles and refreshes your hair.
- What does it do?
- Air-cushioned for comfort, flexible nylon pins gently reset your style and our natural bristle adds gloss, shine and polish.
- What is it best for?
- Refreshing, Adding Polish & Shine
- How does it work?
- Flexible nylon bristles set into tufts of natural bristle gently reset the style
- Natural bristles add gloss, shine and polish by bringing out the hair's own oils and smoothing the cuticle
- Air- cushioned pad means gentler on the scalp and hair
- Perfect for:
- Adding shine
- Refreshing your style
- Reducing frizz
- Gentle grooming and detangling
- Grooming the hair
- Remove loose hair with a comb
- Can be used with a hairdryer
- High gloss finish
Information
Preparation and Usage
- Cover airhole at the top of the brush and then wash in warm, soapy water. Rinse and leave to dry away from direct heat and sunlight.
