Rimmel Lipgloss Oh My Gloss Glossy Cat 6.5Ml

4.4(282)
£7.00

£10.77/10ml

Rimmel Lipgloss Oh My Gloss Glossy Cat 6.5MlTrue colour & high shine that lasts up to 6 hoursNon sticky, lightweight formula provides a cushion soft feelLip loving formula with argan oil & vitamin E
Want the London look? Shine on…and on! Rimmel London presents Oh My Gloss!, a lip gloss that lasts for up to 6 hours -- no mean feat! The magic is in the lip loving Gloss Lock technology, enriched with moisturising Argan Oil and Vitamin E. The lightweight, comfortable formula delivers smashing colour and 3D shine with no stickiness. When you want a transparent lip gloss that gives you shimmery sparkle and 3D shine, choose Oh My Gloss! from Rimmel London in Crystal Clear. Oh My Gloss! glides on easily thanks to a lip hugging foam wand that ensures precise application. Live the London Look.
Long-lasting effect; up to 6 hours of intense colour, high shine and comfortDiscover love bug colour in shimmering clearLip-loving formula enriched with argan oil and vitamin EGlides on for a lightweight, comfortable, non-sticky 3D shineSmooth and easy application thanks to lip-hugging wand
Pack size: 6.5ML

Ingredients

Polybutene, Hydrogenated Polyisobutene, Paraffinum Liquidum/Mineral Oil/Huile Minerale, Ethylhexyl Palmitate, Lanolin Oil, Ethylene/Propylene/Styrene Copolymer, Calcium Aluminum Borosilicate, Ethylhexyl Methoxycinnamate, Polyethylene, Synthetic Fluorphlogopite, Phenoxyethanol, Silica, Tocopheryl Acetate, Butylene/Ethylene/Styrene Copolymer, Butyl Methoxydibenzoylmethane, Calcium Sodium Borosilicate, Argania Spinosa Kernel Oil, Methylparaben, Parfum/Fragrance, Propylparaben, Ethylparaben, Linalool, Tin Oxide, BHT, Hydroxycitronellal, Hexyl Cinnamal, [May contain +/-:Mica, Titanium Dioxide (CI 77891), D&C Red No. 27 Aluminum Lake (CI 45410), Iron Oxides (CI 77491, CI 77492, CI 77499), FD&C Yellow No. 5 Aluminum Lake (CI 19140), D&C Red No. 7 Calcium Lake (CI 15850), D&C Red No. 6 Barium Lake (CI 15850), D&C Red No. 33 Aluminum Lake (CI 17200), FD&C Blue No. 1 Aluminum Lake (CI 42090), FD&C Yellow No. 6 Aluminum Lake (CI 15985), Carmine (CI 75470)]

Net Contents

6.5ml

Preparation and Usage

Want the perfect glossy pout? Follow these easy steps:Step 1: Starting from the centre of your lips, apply your chosen shade of Oh My Gloss! and blend outwards into the cupid's bow and corners of your mouth.Step 2: To create the illusion of a fuller pout, add an extra dab of gloss on the centre of lips.

