Tesco Extra Virgin Olive Oil Spray 200Ml

- Energy7kJ 2kcal<1%
- Fat0.2g0%
- Saturates<0.1<1%
- Salt<0.010%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 3700kJ / 900kcal
Product Description
- Extra Virgin Olive Oil. Superior category olive oil obtained directly from olives and solely by mechanical means.
- MADE FROM 100% OLIVES Ready for light frying and easy salad dressing
- Pack size: 200ml
Information
Storage
Store away from light and heat. Do not refrigerate.
Produce of
Packed in the U.K.
Preparation and Usage
Before first use, press button several times to activate. Evenly spray over food as required.
Number of uses
909 Servings
Warnings
- This product may become cloudy at temperatures below 7oC (45oF).This is perfectly normal and the oil will clear on gentle warming.
Recycling info
Bottle. Plastic widely recycled Pump. Mixed Material not currently recycled
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
200ml e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One Spray (0.2g)
|Energy
|3700kJ / 900kcal
|7kJ / 2kcal
|Fat
|100.0g
|0.2g
|Saturates
|14.3g
|<0.1g
|Carbohydrate
|0g
|0g
|Sugars
|0g
|0g
|Fibre
|0g
|0g
|Protein
|0g
|0g
|Salt
|<0.01g
|<0.01g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
|Pack contains approx 909 servings.
|-
|-
Safety information
