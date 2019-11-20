Tesco Rapeseed Oil Spray 200Ml

Good value
Easy to use and does the job
This is great for anyone trying to cut down on unhealthy fat.
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 3700kJ / 900kcal
Store in a cool, dark place out of direct sunlight. Do not refrigerate.
Packed in the U.K.
Before first use, press button several times to activate. Evenly spray unheated surfaces then bring up to temperature (4-6 sprays for average pan).
909 Servings
Bottle. Plastic widely recycled Pump. Mixed Material not currently recycled
200ml e
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One spray (0.2g)
|Energy
|3700kJ / 900kcal
|7kJ / 2kcal
|Fat
|100.0g
|<0.5g
|Saturates
|8.0g
|<0.1g
|Carbohydrate
|0g
|0g
|Sugars
|0g
|0g
|Fibre
|0g
|0g
|Protein
|0g
|0g
|Salt
|0g
|0g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
|Pack contains approx. 909 servings.
|-
|-
