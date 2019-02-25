Tesco Sunflower Oil Spray 200Ml

great all round kitchen oil
lovely light spray, ideal for pan frying or homemade oven chips. No nasty taste like some vegetable oils. Good spritz.
Fails to spray
More of a squirter than a spray. Might as well use oil from a bottle. Unimpressed
Good product but spoiled by poor pump
The spray pump was very hard to use especially with hands that did not have full use of fine motor skills. This was at least with three pumps. It would be good to have these reimbursed. Thankyou.
Perfect oil sprayer
I have been using this product for over a year now. Gives a good decent spray with just the right amount of oil. Perfect for pan frying or any cooking that’s requires a light greasing. Would definitely recommend.
Useless
This does not spray it squirts a jet of oil instead