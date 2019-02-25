By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Sunflower Oil Spray 200Ml

£ 1.50
£0.75/100ml
Per spray(0.2g)
  • Energy7kJ 2kcal
    <1%
  • Fat0.2g
    0%
  • Saturates<0.1g
    <1%
  • Sugars0g
    0%
  • Salt<0.01g
    0%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 3700kJ / 900kcal

Product Description

  • Sunflower oil.
  • PURE Made from 100% sunflower seeds and ready for light frying.
  • Pack size: 200ml

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Sunflower Oil.

Storage

Store in a cool, dark place out of direct sunlight. Do not refrigerate.

Produce of

Packed in the U.K.

Preparation and Usage

  • Before first use, press button several times to activate.

    Evenly spray unheated surfaces then bring up to temperature (4-6 sprays for average pan).

Number of uses

909 Servings

Recycling info

Bottle. Plastic widely recycled Pump. Mixed Material not currently recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

200ml e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy3700kJ / 900kcal7kJ / 2kcal
Fat100.0g0.2g
Saturates8.6g<0.1g
Mono-unsaturates77.6g0.2g
Polyunsaturates9.4g<0.1g
Carbohydrate0g0g
Sugars0g0g
Fibre0g0g
Protein0g0g
Salt<0.01g<0.01g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--
Pack contains approx. 909 servings.--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

great all round kitchen oil

5 stars

lovely light spray, ideal for pan frying or homemade oven chips. No nasty taste like some vegetable oils. Good spritz.

Fails to spray

1 stars

More of a squirter than a spray. Might as well use oil from a bottle. Unimpressed

Good product but spoiled by poor pump

2 stars

The spray pump was very hard to use especially with hands that did not have full use of fine motor skills. This was at least with three pumps. It would be good to have these reimbursed. Thankyou.

Perfect oil sprayer

5 stars

I have been using this product for over a year now. Gives a good decent spray with just the right amount of oil. Perfect for pan frying or any cooking that’s requires a light greasing. Would definitely recommend.

Useless

1 stars

This does not spray it squirts a jet of oil instead

