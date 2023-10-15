Rimmel Lipgloss Oh My Gloss My Eternity 6.5Ml True colour and high-shine effect that lasts up to 6 hours Non sticky, lightweight formula that provides a cushion-soft feel Lip-loving formula with argan oil and vitamin E

Want the London look? Shine on…and on! Rimmel London presents Oh My Gloss!, a lip gloss that lasts for up to 6 hours -- no mean feat! The magic is in the lip loving Gloss Lock technology, enriched with moisturising Argan Oil and Vitamin E. The lightweight, comfortable formula delivers smashing colour and 3D shine with no stickiness. When you want a transparent lip gloss that gives you shimmery sparkle and 3D shine, choose Oh My Gloss! from Rimmel London in Crystal Clear. Oh My Gloss! glides on easily thanks to a lip hugging foam wand that ensures precise application. Live the London Look.

Long-lasting effect; up to 6 hours of intense colour, high shine and comfort Discover love bug colour in shimmering clear Lip-loving formula enriched with argan oil and vitamin E Glides on for a lightweight, comfortable, non-sticky 3D shine Smooth and easy application thanks to lip-hugging wand

Pack size: 6.5ML

Ingredients

Polybutene, Hydrogenated Polyisobutene, Paraffinum Liquidum/Mineral Oil/Huile Minerale, Ethylhexyl Palmitate, Lanolin Oil, Ethylene/Propylene/Styrene Copolymer, Calcium Aluminum Borosilicate, Ethylhexyl Methoxycinnamate, Polyethylene, Synthetic Fluorphlogopite, Phenoxyethanol, Silica, Tocopheryl Acetate, Butylene/Ethylene/Styrene Copolymer, Butyl Methoxydibenzoylmethane, Calcium Sodium Borosilicate, Argania Spinosa Kernel Oil, Methylparaben, Parfum/Fragrance, Propylparaben, Ethylparaben, Linalool, Tin Oxide, BHT, Hydroxycitronellal, Hexyl Cinnamal, [May contain +/-: Mica, Titanium Dioxide (CI 77891), D&C Red No. 27 Aluminum Lake (CI 45410), Iron Oxides (CI 77491, CI 77492, CI 77499), FD&C Yellow No. 5 Aluminum Lake (CI 19140), D&C Red No. 7 Calcium Lake (CI 15850), D&C Red No. 6 Barium Lake (CI 15850), D&C Red No. 33 Aluminum Lake (CI 17200), FD&C Blue No. 1 Aluminum Lake (CI 42090), FD&C Yellow No. 6 Aluminum Lake (CI 15985), Carmine (CI 75470)]

Net Contents

6.5ml

Preparation and Usage