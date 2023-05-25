We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy. Manage cookies.

Tesco Home
GroceriesMy FavouritesRecipesSpecial OffersGreat Value EventDelivery Saver
GroceriesMy FavouritesRecipesMore
New
image 1 of Rimmel Lasting Finish Primer Clear 30Ml
image 1 of Rimmel Lasting Finish Primer Clear 30Mlimage 2 of Rimmel Lasting Finish Primer Clear 30Mlimage 3 of Rimmel Lasting Finish Primer Clear 30Ml

Rimmel Lasting Finish Primer Clear 30Ml

4.7(41)
Write a review

£8.00

£2.67/10ml

Rimmel Lasting Finish Primer Clear 30MlUltra lightweight formulaFeels soft and silky on the skinPrimer that won’t let you down
Day-Proof formula provides a long-lasting effect, so you can you enjoy your glowing make-up regardless of the weatherWant the London Look? Rimmel London brings you Lasting Finish Primer! Not only does it have skin perfecting properties but a long-lasting formula as well to extend the wear of foundation for up to 8 hours. Whether you're working, shopping, attending a special occasion, or going out with the girls, this primer will help to minimalize flaws and ensure you're ready for anything. This ultra-lightweight formula helps to hydrate skin whilst allowing for all day endless comfort. Lasting Finish Primer can be worn alone, under or over makeup to extend the wear. Live the London Look.
Enjoy long-lasting experience; foundation wears by up to 8 hoursHelps to minimize flaws; shrinks pores and evens skin toneHighly moisturising and skin-perfecting formulaProvides endless comfort on the skin with ultra-lightweight formula
Pack size: 30ML

Ingredients

Aqua/Water/Eau, Cyclopentasiloxane, Hydrogenated Polydecene, Talc, Cetyl PEG/PPG-10/1 Dimethicone, Propylene Glycol, Aluminum Starch Octenylsuccinate, Magnesium Sulfate, Bis-PEG/PPG-14/14 Dimethicone, Dimethicone Crosspolymer, Disteardimonium Hectorite, Glycerin, Laureth-7, Tribehenin, Vinyl Dimethicone/Methicone Silsesquioxane Crosspolymer, Dimethiconol, Phenoxyethanol, Sorbitan Sesquioleate, Chlorphenesin, Propylene Carbonate, Xanthan Gum, Tocopheryl Acetate, Disodium EDTA, Pentaerythrityl Tetra-Di-t-Butyl Hydroxyhydrocinnamate, [May contain +/-: Mica, Titanium Dioxide (CI 77891), Ultramarines (CI 77007)]

Net Contents

30ml ℮

Preparation and Usage

Ready for a primer that keeps your skin comfortable and prepped? Apply a small amount and pat into your face before applying foundation. It glides easily on your skin, instantly smoothing your complexion and minimising the appearance of pores and imperfections.

View all Face

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2024

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here