Rimmel Lasting Finish Primer Clear 30Ml Ultra lightweight formula Feels soft and silky on the skin Primer that won’t let you down

Day-Proof formula provides a long-lasting effect, so you can you enjoy your glowing make-up regardless of the weather Want the London Look? Rimmel London brings you Lasting Finish Primer! Not only does it have skin perfecting properties but a long-lasting formula as well to extend the wear of foundation for up to 8 hours. Whether you're working, shopping, attending a special occasion, or going out with the girls, this primer will help to minimalize flaws and ensure you're ready for anything. This ultra-lightweight formula helps to hydrate skin whilst allowing for all day endless comfort. Lasting Finish Primer can be worn alone, under or over makeup to extend the wear. Live the London Look.

Enjoy long-lasting experience; foundation wears by up to 8 hours Helps to minimize flaws; shrinks pores and evens skin tone Highly moisturising and skin-perfecting formula Provides endless comfort on the skin with ultra-lightweight formula

Pack size: 30ML

Ingredients

Aqua/Water/Eau, Cyclopentasiloxane, Hydrogenated Polydecene, Talc, Cetyl PEG/PPG-10/1 Dimethicone, Propylene Glycol, Aluminum Starch Octenylsuccinate, Magnesium Sulfate, Bis-PEG/PPG-14/14 Dimethicone, Dimethicone Crosspolymer, Disteardimonium Hectorite, Glycerin, Laureth-7, Tribehenin, Vinyl Dimethicone/Methicone Silsesquioxane Crosspolymer, Dimethiconol, Phenoxyethanol, Sorbitan Sesquioleate, Chlorphenesin, Propylene Carbonate, Xanthan Gum, Tocopheryl Acetate, Disodium EDTA, Pentaerythrityl Tetra-Di-t-Butyl Hydroxyhydrocinnamate, [May contain +/-: Mica, Titanium Dioxide (CI 77891), Ultramarines (CI 77007)]

Net Contents

30ml ℮

Preparation and Usage