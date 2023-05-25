Rimmel Lasting Finish Primer Clear 30Ml

Rimmel Lasting Finish Primer Clear 30MlUltra lightweight formulaFeels soft and silky on the skinPrimer that won’t let you down
Day-Proof formula provides a long-lasting effect, so you can you enjoy your glowing make-up regardless of the weatherWant the London Look? Rimmel London brings you Lasting Finish Primer! Not only does it have skin perfecting properties but a long-lasting formula as well to extend the wear of foundation for up to 8 hours. Whether you're working, shopping, attending a special occasion, or going out with the girls, this primer will help to minimalize flaws and ensure you're ready for anything. This ultra-lightweight formula helps to hydrate skin whilst allowing for all day endless comfort. Lasting Finish Primer can be worn alone, under or over makeup to extend the wear. Live the London Look.
Enjoy long-lasting experience; foundation wears by up to 8 hoursHelps to minimize flaws; shrinks pores and evens skin toneHighly moisturising and skin-perfecting formulaProvides endless comfort on the skin with ultra-lightweight formula
Pack size: 30ML
Ingredients
Aqua/Water/Eau, Cyclopentasiloxane, Hydrogenated Polydecene, Talc, Cetyl PEG/PPG-10/1 Dimethicone, Propylene Glycol, Aluminum Starch Octenylsuccinate, Magnesium Sulfate, Bis-PEG/PPG-14/14 Dimethicone, Dimethicone Crosspolymer, Disteardimonium Hectorite, Glycerin, Laureth-7, Tribehenin, Vinyl Dimethicone/Methicone Silsesquioxane Crosspolymer, Dimethiconol, Phenoxyethanol, Sorbitan Sesquioleate, Chlorphenesin, Propylene Carbonate, Xanthan Gum, Tocopheryl Acetate, Disodium EDTA, Pentaerythrityl Tetra-Di-t-Butyl Hydroxyhydrocinnamate, [May contain +/-: Mica, Titanium Dioxide (CI 77891), Ultramarines (CI 77007)]
Net Contents
30ml ℮
Preparation and Usage
Ready for a primer that keeps your skin comfortable and prepped? Apply a small amount and pat into your face before applying foundation. It glides easily on your skin, instantly smoothing your complexion and minimising the appearance of pores and imperfections.