Rimmel Nailpolish 60 Seconds Lingerie 8Ml High impact, ultra-shine colour in record time

One stroke, precise application

Long-lasting colour for up to 10 days



Want the London Look? From Rimmel London comes 60 Seconds Super Shine nail polish. Super-glossy, ultra-shiny nails are just one sweep away. If you're too busy for a full-on mani, Rimmel London 60 Seconds Super Shine Nail Polish has got you covered. Glide on one stroke of this quick-dry nail polish for precise application and high-impact colour in 60 seconds flat. Oh, and it lasts for up to 10 days for an elegant and flawless professional like finish. Live the London Look.

3-in-1 Nail Colour Technology High-impact colour, ultra-shiny finish One stroke colour with a base and protective glossy topcoat finish Quick drying — ready to go in under 60 seconds! Anti-chip, anti-fade, long-lasting colour — up to 10 days!

Pack size: 8ML

Ingredients

Butyl Acetate, Ethyl Acetate, Nitrocellulose, Acetyl Tributyl Citrate, Isopropyl Alcohol, Tosylamide/Epoxy Resin, Styrene/Acrylates Copolymer, Stearalkonium Bentonite, Silica, Triphenyl Phosphate, Adipic Acid/Neopentyl Glycol/ Trimellitic Anhydride Copolymer, Aqua/water/Eau, Diacetone Alcohol, Etocrylene, Kaolin, Glycidyl Neodecanoate/ Phthalic Anhydride/tmp Crosspolyme/Mek, Synthetic Fluorphlogopite, Corallina Officinalis Extract, Acrylates/ Dimethicone Copolymer, Isosorbide Dicaprylate/Caprate, Dimethyl Isosorbide, Phosphoric Acid, Trimethylsiloxysilicate, N- Butyl Alcohol, Dimethicone, Tocopheryl Acetate, Benzophenone-1, Cetyl PEG/PPG-10/1 Dimethicone, Polyvinyl Butyral, Polybutylene Glycol/MDI Copolymer, Acetone, Trimethylpentanediyl Dibenzoate, Polyethylene, Stearalkonium Hectorite, Hydrolyzed Conchiolin Protein, Carthamus Tinctorius (Safflower) Seed Oil, Macrocystis Pyrifera (Kelp) Extract, Tin Oxide, [May Contain/+/-:Mica, D&C Yellow No. 11 (CI 47000), Titanium Dioxide (CI 77891), Iron Oxides (CI 77491, CI 77492, CI 77499), D&C Red No. 7 Calcium Lake (CI 15850), FD&C Yellow No. 5 Aluminum Lake (CI 19140), Manganese Violet (CI 77742), Ultramarines (CI 77007), Aluminum Powder (CI 77000), D&C Red No. 6 Barium Lake (CI 15850), FD&C Blue No. 1 Aluminum Lake (CI 42090), D&C Red No. 34 Calcium Lake (CI 15880), Ferric Ferrocyanide (CI 77510), Bismuth Oxychloride (CI 77163), D&C Violet No. 2 (CI 60725)]

Net Contents

8ml

Preparation and Usage