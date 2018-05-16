By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Carousel Nougat Wafers 6 Pack

Carousel Nougat Wafers 6 Pack
£ 1.20
£0.20/each

Product Description

  • Soft, light, mallow sandwiched between two wafers, dipped in vanilla flavoured coating. With sugars and sweetener

Information

Ingredients

Mallow (51%) (Glucose Syrup, Sugar, Water, Egg White), Vanilla Flavoured Coating (34%) (Sugar, Palm Kernel Oil, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Whey Powder (Milk), Palm Oil, Emulsifier: Soya Lecithins, Stabiliser: Sorbitan Tristearate, Flavouring), Wafer (14%) (Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Wheat Starch, Rapeseed Oil, Emulsifier: Soya Lecithins, Raising Agent: Sodium Bicarbonate, Salt, Sweetener: Saccharin, Colour: Annatto)

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Eggs, Milk, Soya, Wheat

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.Once opened, store in an airtight container. For Best Before see side of pack.

Name and address

  • The Waverley Bakery Limited,
  • Drumhead Lane,
  • Cambuslag Investment Park,
  • Glasgow,
  • G32 8EX.

Return to

  • Product Guarantee:
  • Our aim is to provide our customers with the highest possible quality products. If you have any complaint about this product, please return this packet and contents to the address shown, stating when and where it was purchased. Cost and postage will be refunded in full.
  • Your statutory rights are not affected.
  • The Waverley Bakery Limited,
  • Drumhead Lane,
  • Cambuslag Investment Park,
  • Glasgow,
  • G32 8EX.

Net Contents

6 x Wafers

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer WaferGDA* for a typical adult
Energy 1678kJ / 398kcal385kJ / 91kcal2000kcal
Fat 11.1g2.6g70g
of which Saturates 9.1g2.1g20g
Carbohydrate 69.3g15.9g
of which Sugars 50.0g11.5g90g
Fibre 0.8g0.2g
Protein 4.0g0.9g
Salt 0.2g0.05g6g
*Guideline daily amounts---

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

