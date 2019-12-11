Whitworths Dried Golden Malatya Apricots 140G
Offer
- Energy305kJ 72kcal4%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1016kJ
Product Description
- Partially Rehydrated Dried Apricots
- Our Golden Malatya Apricots are selected from the apricot groves of this Turkish city, where they are harvested and stoned by hand then left to dry in the sun. Our apricots are praised for their extremely high grade, known as 'extra fancy' (not many meet this grade) where marks and blemishes are kept to a minimum.
- Good By Nature...
- Our Malatya Apricots are the perfect healthy snack for the whole family! Not only are they the most juicy apricots but each 30g portion contains 1 of your 5 a day!
- Vitamin A for skin†
- †Vitamin A contributes to the maintenance of normal skin
- Copper to support the immune system††
- ††Copper contributes to the normal function of the immune system
- 1 of your 5 a day
- Just fruit...dried
- Premium grade, harvested & stoned by hand
- Pack size: 140g
- Vitamin A contributes to the maintenance of normal skin
- Copper contributes to the normal function of the immune system
Information
Ingredients
Partially Rehydrated Dried Apricots (99%), Preservatives: Potassium Sorbate, Sulphur Dioxide
Allergy Information
- Contains: Sulphur Dioxide/Sulphites
Storage
Store in a cool dry place.Once opened, reseal, refrigerate and consume within 2 weeks. Best before end: see back of pack.
Produce of
Produced in Turkey
Number of uses
This pack contains approx. 4 servings
Warnings
- Warning: Although every care has been taken to remove apricot stones, some may remain.
Name and address
- Whitworths Ltd,
- Orchard House,
- Irthlingborough,
- Northants,
- NN9 5DB.
Return to
- Got a question or some feedback?
- Call us on 01933 654340
- Consumer Care,
- Whitworths Ltd,
- Orchard House,
- Irthlingborough,
- Northants,
- NN9 5DB.
- To find out more about our products visit:
- www.whitworths.co.uk
Net Contents
140g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 30g serving
|Energy
|1016kJ
|305kJ
|-
|240kcal
|72kcal
|Fat
|0.3g
|0.1g
|of which saturates
|0.1g
|<0.1g
|Carbohydrate
|54.1g
|16.2g
|of which sugars**
|33.0g
|9.9g
|Fibre
|6.2g
|1.9g
|Protein
|2.2g
|0.7g
|Salt
|<0.1g
|<0.1g
|Vitamin A
|545mg (68.0% NRV‡)
|164mg (20.0% NRV‡)
|Copper
|0.4mg (35.0% NRV‡)
|0.1mg (10.0% NRV‡)
|**Contains naturally occurring sugars
|-
|-
|‡NRV = Nutrient Reference Value
|-
|-
|This pack contains approx. 4 servings
|-
|-
Safety information
Warning: Although every care has been taken to remove apricot stones, some may remain.
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019