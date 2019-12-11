By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Whitworths Chopped Apricots 140G

£ 2.00
£1.43/100g

100g contains
  • Energy753kJ 178kcal
    9%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 753kJ

Product Description

  • Chopped Dried Apricots
  • To find out more about our products visit: www.whitworths.co.uk
  • Here at Whitworths we're passionate about bringing you the very best that nature has to offer. We go to great lengths to source and select the finest ingredients, but that's not all... our expertise and attention to detail in preparing our fruits mean that you are guaranteed a tasty and delicious result with every bite!
  • We have carefully stoned and chopped our Apricots to save you time in the kitchen. We also lightly dust them with a little rice flour to prevent them sticking together so you get a nice even distribution throughout your bake.
  • Carefully prepared & ready to use
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 140g

Information

Ingredients

Dried Apricots (94%), Rice Flour, Preservative: Sulphur Dioxide

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Sulphur Dioxide/Sulphites

Storage

Store in a cool dry place.Once opened, reseal and use within 2 months. For best before date see base of pack.

Produce of

Packed in the UK. Product of more than one country

Number of uses

This pack contains approx. 4 servings

Warnings

  • Warning: Although every care has been taken to remove apricot stones, some may remain.

Name and address

  • Whitworths Ltd,
  • Orchard House,
  • Irthlingborough,
  • Northants,
  • NN9 5DB.

Return to

  • Got a question or some feedback?
  • Call us on 01933 654340
  • Consumer Care,
  • Whitworths Ltd,
  • Orchard House,
  • Irthlingborough,
  • Northants,
  • NN9 5DB.
  • www.whitworths.co.uk

Net Contents

140g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 30g serving
Energy 753kJ226kJ
-178kcal53kcal
Fat 0.6g0.2g
of which saturates 0.1gTrace
Carbohydrate 36.0g10.8g
of which sugars**36.0g10.8g
Fibre 6.3g1.9g
Protein 4.0g1.2g
Salt TraceTrace
*Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)--
**Contains naturally occurring sugars--
This pack contains approx. 4 servings--

Safety information

Warning: Although every care has been taken to remove apricot stones, some may remain.

