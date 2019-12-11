Whitworths Chopped Apricots 140G
Offer
- Energy753kJ 178kcal9%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 753kJ
Product Description
- Chopped Dried Apricots
- Here at Whitworths we're passionate about bringing you the very best that nature has to offer. We go to great lengths to source and select the finest ingredients, but that's not all... our expertise and attention to detail in preparing our fruits mean that you are guaranteed a tasty and delicious result with every bite!
- We have carefully stoned and chopped our Apricots to save you time in the kitchen. We also lightly dust them with a little rice flour to prevent them sticking together so you get a nice even distribution throughout your bake.
- Carefully prepared & ready to use
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 140g
Information
Ingredients
Dried Apricots (94%), Rice Flour, Preservative: Sulphur Dioxide
Allergy Information
- Contains: Sulphur Dioxide/Sulphites
Storage
Store in a cool dry place.Once opened, reseal and use within 2 months. For best before date see base of pack.
Produce of
Packed in the UK. Product of more than one country
Number of uses
This pack contains approx. 4 servings
Warnings
- Warning: Although every care has been taken to remove apricot stones, some may remain.
Name and address
- Whitworths Ltd,
- Orchard House,
- Irthlingborough,
- Northants,
- NN9 5DB.
Return to
- Got a question or some feedback?
- Call us on 01933 654340
- Consumer Care,
- Whitworths Ltd,
- Orchard House,
- Irthlingborough,
- Northants,
- NN9 5DB.
- www.whitworths.co.uk
Net Contents
140g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 30g serving
|Energy
|753kJ
|226kJ
|-
|178kcal
|53kcal
|Fat
|0.6g
|0.2g
|of which saturates
|0.1g
|Trace
|Carbohydrate
|36.0g
|10.8g
|of which sugars**
|36.0g
|10.8g
|Fibre
|6.3g
|1.9g
|Protein
|4.0g
|1.2g
|Salt
|Trace
|Trace
|*Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
|-
|-
|**Contains naturally occurring sugars
|-
|-
|This pack contains approx. 4 servings
|-
|-
Safety information
