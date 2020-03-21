Sheba Tray Classics In Terrine Chicken 85G
Product Description
- Sheba® high quality adult cat food and well crafted recipes
- 100% Complete and Balanced pet food
- Sheba luxury wet cat food for adult cats
- 85g Premium cat food trays with Chicken in Terrine
- Cat food contains no artificial colours or preservatives
- Complete Wet pet food for adult cats.
- Traditional pate recipes with a luxurious texture. Classic cat food which has kept our feline friends purrrring for over 30 years. Available in 85g cat food trays.
- At Sheba we understand your feline friend's desire for high quality cat food and well-crafted recipes. Sheba has designed a collection of superior pet food, with delicious recipes, making feeding your cat a pleasure every time. You'll have them purring and pawing for more.
- High quality adult cat food providing complete nutrition for your feline companion
- Classic cat food pate recipes with a luxurious texture
- 85g cat food tray gently prepared, with a delicious flavour that cat's love
- Delicious pet food made from select ingredients and certified sustainable fish
- Quality cat food recipes made with no artificial colours or preservatives
- Pack size: 85G
Information
Ingredients
Meat and Animal Derivatives (65%, of which 92% Natural*, including 4% Chicken), Minerals, Various Sugars, *Natural ingredients
Storage
Best before date, batch number, factory identification number: see tear flap or tray side.
Preparation and Usage
- Feeding instructions: A 3 kg cat needs 1 1/2 trays and 15 g dry food daily, a 4 kg cat needs 2 trays and 15 g dry food daily, a 5 kg cat needs 2 trays and 25 g dry food daily. We recommend to feed a mix of complete Sheba® wet and dry food. Allow a transition phase, adjust amounts and divide it into meals according to your pet's needs. Visit our website or call our Consumer Careline for feeding information. Fresh water should always be available. Serve food at room temperature, surplus food can be chilled for up to 2 days.
- 71 kcal 85g
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Preservatives
Name and address
- GB: Freepost Mars Petcare UK.
- IE: Mars Ireland,
- PO Box 3856,
- Dublin 4.
Return to
- GB: Freepost Mars Petcare UK.
- 0800 738 800
- www.mars.co.uk/contact
- www.uk.sheba.com
- IE: Mars Ireland Consumer Care,
- PO Box 3856,
- Dublin 4.
- 1890 812 315
Net Contents
85g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Analytical constituents (%):
|Protein:
|10.0
|Fat content:
|4.5
|Inorganic matter:
|2.0
|Crude fibres:
|0.30
|Moisture:
|82.0
|Vitamin D3:
|200 IU
|Copper (Copper(II) sulphate pentahydrate):
|1.1 mg
|Iodine (Calcium iodate, anhydrous):
|0.35 mg
|Iron (Iron(II) sulphate monohydrate):
|17.5 mg
|Manganese (Manganous sulphate, monohydrate):
|3.5 mg
|Zinc (Zinc sulphate, monohydrate):
|16.0 mg
|Cassia gum:
|2500 mg
|Additives per kg:
|-
|Nutritional additives:
|-
|Technological additives:
|-
