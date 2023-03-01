Optibac Everyday Digestive Supplement Capsules 30'S

Live cultures Food supplement For those wanting to take a high quality friendly bacteria supplement every day. It contains 6 well-researched strains as well as FOS fibres, which together help to complement & increase your natural gut bacteria. Every Day is a great place to start your good bacteria journey.

EXTREMELY WELL-RESEARCHED: Easy to swallow daily friendly bacteria supplement capsule with a multi-strain formula, scientifically proven to reach the gut alive without the need for a special protective coating. HIGH QUALITY MULTI-STRAIN FORMULA: Contains 6 different high quality strains, from the Lactobacillus, Lactococcus and Bifidobacterium genera. GUARANTEED BILLIONS: Provides 5 billion live cultures + 88 mg of FOS fibres per capsule, guaranteed until end of expiry, with OptiBac you get billions you can count on. SHELF STABLE: No refrigeration required, contrary to some other live cultures supplements, OptiBac selects strains that are naturally more robust so they do not require refrigeration. VEGETARIAN: Suitable for women during pregnancy, vegetarians, and gluten free for those with coeliac disease or an intolerance, a natural high quality supplement.

At Optibac, we specialise in friendly bacteria and offer specific strains for your individual needs. We've always worked with the world's most researched strains to formulate our wide range of supplements.

FSC - FSC® Mix, Board, FSC® C127735, www.fsc.org

Trusted friendly bacteria 5 billion live cultures Scientifically proven strains, with FOS fibres which increase natural gut bacteria The Queen's Awards for Enterprise Highly researched live cultures Suitable in pregnancy Free from artificial colours No added sugars Gluten and yeast free Vegetarian Society Approved

No added sugars

Ingredients

Stabiliser: Potato Starch, Live Cultures: Lactobacillus Rhamnosus Rosell-11, Lactobacillus Acidophilus/Helveticus Rosell-52, Bifidobacterium Longum Rosell-175, Bifidobacterium Breve Rosell-70, Bifidobacterium Bifidum Rosell-71, Lactococcus Lactis Rosell-1058, Fructooligosaccharides (FOS 88mg), Vegetarian Capsule: Hydroxypropyl Methylcellulose, Anti-Caking Agent: Vegetable Magnesium Stearate, Antioxidant: Ascorbic Acid

Net Contents

30 x Capsules

Preparation and Usage

Recommended use Take 1 capsule daily, preferably with breakfast. If desired or professionaly directed, can be increased to 2 capsules a day. Can be used on an ongoing basis. Suitable from 12 months onwards. For those unable to swallow capsules, open and mix contents with cold drink/food.

Additives