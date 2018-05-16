By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Bioglan Biotic Balance Chocball Milk 30'S

Bioglan Biotic Balance Chocball Milk 30'S
£ 9.50
£0.32/each

Product Description

  • Milk Chocolate balls with Inulin, Lactobacillus acidophilus & Bifidobacterium lactis
  • Suitable For Children Aged 4+
  • Solid Milk Chocolate Ball
  • 1 Billion Live Bacteria Per Ball
  • Food supplements should not replace a balanced diet or healthy lifestyle.
  • Each chocolate ball contains 2 High Quality live strains of bacteria, plus a high source of fibre. Made with real Milk Chocolate.
  • Bioglan Biotic Balance ChocBalls deliciously roll together 1 billion live bacterial cultures of Lactobacillus acidophilus and Bifidobacterium lactis, plus Inulin, all in one small, solid milk chocolate ball.
  • Bioglan Biotic Balance ChocBalls are an easy way to include live bacteria in your diet every day. Plus, they taste great. The whole family will love them!
  • 1 billion live bacteria per ball
  • Suitable for kids aged 4+
  • Fridge free technology

Information

Ingredients

Milk Chocolate (93.4%) [Sugar, Whole Milk Solids, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Emulsifier: (Soya Lecithin), Flavouring: (Natural Vanilla)], Inulin (5%), Live Bacterial Cultures (1.6%) (Lactobacillus Acidophilus, Bifidobacterium Lactis), Glazing Agent (Shellac), Milk Chocolate contains 27% Cocoa Solids minimum and Milk Solids 24% minimum

Allergy Information

  • May contain traces of Nuts

Storage

Store below 25°C away from direct sunlight.Best Before End: See side of pouch.

Preparation and Usage

  • Shelf Stable = No need to keep in fridge
  • There is no need to keep Bioglan Biotic Balance ChocBalls in the fridge, meaning you can keep the pack in the cupboard or your bag for convenience. Chocolate provides an ideal environment to keep the cultures alive for longer than when mixed in dairy products.
  • Suggested use: Enjoy 1-2 ChocBalls daily

Warnings

  • Not to be swallowed whole. Do not exceed recommended daily dose.
  • Keep out of sight and reach of children. Do not use if seal is broken or missing.

Name and address

  • Manufactured for:
  • PharmaCare Europe Ltd.,
  • Unit 3,
  • Dialog,
  • Crawley,
  • RH10 9NQ.

Lower age limit

4 Years

Net Contents

75g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer ChocBall (2.5g)
Energy 496 kJ12.4 kJ
-119 kcal3.0 kcal
Fat Total26.4 g0.7 g
- of which saturates 16.4 g0.4 g
Carbohydrate 64.2 g1.6 g
- of which sugars 58.8 g1.5 g
Fibre 8.0 g0.2 g
Protein 4.3 g0.1 g
Salt <0.1 g<0.1 g

Safety information

Not to be swallowed whole. Do not exceed recommended daily dose. Keep out of sight and reach of children. Do not use if seal is broken or missing.

