Bioglan Biotic Balance Chocball Milk 30'S

Product Description
- Milk Chocolate balls with Inulin, Lactobacillus acidophilus & Bifidobacterium lactis
- Suitable For Children Aged 4+
- Solid Milk Chocolate Ball
- 1 Billion Live Bacteria Per Ball
- Food supplements should not replace a balanced diet or healthy lifestyle.
- Each chocolate ball contains 2 High Quality live strains of bacteria, plus a high source of fibre. Made with real Milk Chocolate.
- Bioglan Biotic Balance ChocBalls deliciously roll together 1 billion live bacterial cultures of Lactobacillus acidophilus and Bifidobacterium lactis, plus Inulin, all in one small, solid milk chocolate ball.
- Bioglan Biotic Balance ChocBalls are an easy way to include live bacteria in your diet every day. Plus, they taste great. The whole family will love them!
- 1 billion live bacteria per ball
- Suitable for kids aged 4+
- Fridge free technology
Information
Ingredients
Milk Chocolate (93.4%) [Sugar, Whole Milk Solids, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Emulsifier: (Soya Lecithin), Flavouring: (Natural Vanilla)], Inulin (5%), Live Bacterial Cultures (1.6%) (Lactobacillus Acidophilus, Bifidobacterium Lactis), Glazing Agent (Shellac), Milk Chocolate contains 27% Cocoa Solids minimum and Milk Solids 24% minimum
Allergy Information
- May contain traces of Nuts
Storage
Store below 25°C away from direct sunlight.Best Before End: See side of pouch.
Preparation and Usage
- Shelf Stable = No need to keep in fridge
- There is no need to keep Bioglan Biotic Balance ChocBalls in the fridge, meaning you can keep the pack in the cupboard or your bag for convenience. Chocolate provides an ideal environment to keep the cultures alive for longer than when mixed in dairy products.
- Suggested use: Enjoy 1-2 ChocBalls daily
Warnings
- Not to be swallowed whole. Do not exceed recommended daily dose.
- Keep out of sight and reach of children. Do not use if seal is broken or missing.
Name and address
- Manufactured for:
- PharmaCare Europe Ltd.,
- Unit 3,
- Dialog,
- Crawley,
- RH10 9NQ.
Lower age limit
4 Years
Net Contents
75g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per ChocBall (2.5g)
|Energy
|496 kJ
|12.4 kJ
|-
|119 kcal
|3.0 kcal
|Fat Total
|26.4 g
|0.7 g
|- of which saturates
|16.4 g
|0.4 g
|Carbohydrate
|64.2 g
|1.6 g
|- of which sugars
|58.8 g
|1.5 g
|Fibre
|8.0 g
|0.2 g
|Protein
|4.3 g
|0.1 g
|Salt
|<0.1 g
|<0.1 g
Safety information
Not to be swallowed whole. Do not exceed recommended daily dose. Keep out of sight and reach of children. Do not use if seal is broken or missing.
