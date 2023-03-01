We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Sambucol Extra Defence 120Ml

£12.60

£10.50/100ml

Vegetarian

Food supplement with Black Elderberry plus Vitamins & Minerals.It Helps To Support The Immune SystemExtra Strength FormulaHelps Maintain Energy LevelsFor more information visit www.sambucol.com or email cs@pharmacareeurope.com
Immune Support*Immune SystemSambucol Extra Defence Liquid contains Black Elderberry plus a blend of vitamins and minerals including *Vitamin B6, C, D, Zinc, Copper and Selenium which contribute to the normal function of the immune system.Cell Protection†Sambucol Extra Defence Liquid contains Black Elderberry with naturally occurring flavonoids plus †Vitamin C, Copper, Selenium and Zinc which contribute to the protection of cells from oxidative stress.Energy Levels††Tiredness & Fatigue††Copper helps maintain normal energy-yielding metabolism along with Vitamin B6 and C which also help contribute to the reduction of tiredness and fatigue.Sambucol Extra Defence Liquid is our strongest formulation.Its unique formula has all the usual sambucol ingredients to support your immune system, plus a multivitamin and mineral complex to help support your everyday health and general wellbeing.Use throughout the year to support your immune system.
The original black elderberrySambucol is the original Black Elderberry brand developed in 1991. Sambucol was founded on the plant-based properties of Black Elderberry (Sambucus nigra) using a preparation method that helps preserve the rich, phytonutrient flavonoids (anthocyanins) present in the Black Elderberries to maintain its natural effects.Scientifically TestedSambucol is backed by over 25 years of scientific research and helps provide immune support all year round.
Great TastingScientifically Tested120ml berry flavour liquidSuitable for Vegetarians
Pack size: 120ML
Vitamin B6, C, D, Zinc, Copper and Selenium which contribute to the normal function of the immune systemVitamin C, Copper, Selenium and Zinc which contribute to the protection of cells from oxidative stress.Copper helps maintain normal energy-yielding metabolism along with Vitamin B6 and C which also help contribute to the reduction of tiredness and fatigue
Extra Vitamin C + zinc + vitamins + minerals

Ingredients

Glucose Syrup, Black Elderberry (Sambucus Nigra) Juice, Water, Vitamin C (L-Ascorbic Acid), Zinc Gluconate, Vitamin B6 (Pyridoxine Hydrochloride), Copper Sulphate, Betacarotene, Folic Acid, Sodium Selenite, Vitamin D (Cholecalciferol), Raspberry Flavouring, Acidity Regulator: Citric Acid, Preservative: Potassium Sorbate

Net Contents

120ml ℮

Preparation and Usage

Recommended daily doseAdults & children 12+ years: 10-15ml (2-3 teaspoons)

Lower age limit

12 Years

