Quorn Picnic Egg 4X180g

Great for pack lunches or quick bite. They taste great.
Best fridge snack
Lovely savoury taste and delicious crumbly texture - better than meat based picnic eggs in my opinon!
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy (as sold) Per 100g:
Mycoprotein™ (40%), Wheat Flour (contains added Calcium, Iron, Niacin & Thiamine), Free Range Whole Egg (11%), Water, Textured Wheat Protein, Vegetable Oils (Sunflower, Rapeseed), Mayonnaise (2%) [Rapeseed Oil, Water, Free Range Egg Yolk, Vinegar, Sugar, Salt], Tapioca Starch, Dried Free Range Egg White, Salt, Yeast Extract, Dried Onion, Yeast, Onion Powder, Spices (Black Pepper, White Pepper, Nutmeg), Herbs (Sage, Thyme, Parsley), Onion, Colours: Paprika Extract, Iron Oxide, Gelling Agent: Pectin, Spice Extracts (Black Pepper, Nutmeg, Mace, Ginger), Herb Extracts (Sage, Thyme), Raising Agents: Ammonium Carbonate
Keep refrigerated & use by the date shown on the front of pack. Once opened eat within 24 hours. Not suitable for home freezing.Use By: See Front of Pack
Oven cook
Instructions: Ready to eat. If you choose to cook them, simply remove all packaging. Preheat oven to 200°C/Fan 180°C/Gas 6. Place on a baking tray. Cook on the middle shelf for 12 minutes. All appliances vary, these are guidelines only. Check product is piping hot before serving.
Made in the UK
3 Servings
180g ℮
|Typical Values
|(as sold) Per 100g:
|(as sold) Per 3 picnic eggs:
|Energy :
|1043kJ/250kcal
|626kJ/150kcal
|Fat :
|12.6g
|7.6g
|of which saturates :
|1.4g
|0.9g
|Carbohydrate :
|18.2g
|10.9g
|of which sugars :
|1.8g
|1.1g
|Fibre :
|4.4g
|2.6g
|Protein :
|13.6g
|8.2g
|Salt :
|1.1g
|0.7g
|Serves 3:
|-
|-
