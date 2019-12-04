By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Quorn Picnic Egg 4X180g

Quorn Picnic Egg 4X180g
£ 1.50
£8.34/kg
Per 3 Picnic Eggs
  • Energy626kJ 150kcal
    7%
  • Fat7.6g
    11%
  • Saturates0.9g
    4%
  • Sugars1.1g
    1%
  • Salt0.7g
    11%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy (as sold) Per 100g:

  • Meat free Picnic Eggs, made with Mycoprotein™, with a herb and savoury flavour, chopped free range egg filling and breadcrumb coating
  • Mycoprotein™ is a nutritious form of quality protein, naturally low in fat and high in protein and fibre.
  • To discover lots of Quorn recipes and to explore the whole range, simply visit www.quorn.co.uk
  • Find us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram
  • Our Quorn Picnic Eggs are ready to eat. Appetisingly easy, and a favourite with all the family, these vegetarian snacks are great for lunchboxes or picnics.
  • Proudly meat free
  • Satisfyingly simple
  • Ready to eat
  • High in protein and fibre
  • Vegetarian Society approved
  • Pack size: 180g
  • High in protein
  • High in fibre
  • Low in saturated fat

Mycoprotein™ (40%), Wheat Flour (contains added Calcium, Iron, Niacin & Thiamine), Free Range Whole Egg (11%), Water, Textured Wheat Protein, Vegetable Oils (Sunflower, Rapeseed), Mayonnaise (2%) [Rapeseed Oil, Water, Free Range Egg Yolk, Vinegar, Sugar, Salt], Tapioca Starch, Dried Free Range Egg White, Salt, Yeast Extract, Dried Onion, Yeast, Onion Powder, Spices (Black Pepper, White Pepper, Nutmeg), Herbs (Sage, Thyme, Parsley), Onion, Colours: Paprika Extract, Iron Oxide, Gelling Agent: Pectin, Spice Extracts (Black Pepper, Nutmeg, Mace, Ginger), Herb Extracts (Sage, Thyme), Raising Agents: Ammonium Carbonate

  • There have been rare cases of allergic reactions to Quorn™ products, which contain Mycoprotein™, Mycoprotein™ is made with a member of the fungi/mould family., Mycoprotein™ is high in protein and fibre which may cause intolerance in some people

Keep refrigerated & use by the date shown on the front of pack. Once opened eat within 24 hours. Not suitable for home freezing.Use By: See Front of Pack

Instructions: Ready to eat. If you choose to cook them, simply remove all packaging. Preheat oven to 200°C/Fan 180°C/Gas 6. Place on a baking tray. Cook on the middle shelf for 12 minutes. All appliances vary, these are guidelines only. Check product is piping hot before serving.

Made in the UK

3 Servings

180g ℮

Typical Values(as sold) Per 100g:(as sold) Per 3 picnic eggs:
Energy :1043kJ/250kcal626kJ/150kcal
Fat :12.6g7.6g
of which saturates :1.4g0.9g
Carbohydrate :18.2g10.9g
of which sugars :1.8g1.1g
Fibre :4.4g2.6g
Protein :13.6g8.2g
Salt :1.1g0.7g
Serves 3:--

Delicious

5 stars

Great for pack lunches or quick bite. They taste great.

Best fridge snack

5 stars

Lovely savoury taste and delicious crumbly texture - better than meat based picnic eggs in my opinon!

