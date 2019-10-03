Relighting Candles
Offer
- - Pack of 10 Relighting Birthday Candles
- - Candles measure 6cm (2.5") in height and come in 3 assorted colours
- - Magic candles relight themselves when blown out and extinguish when placed in water
- Surprise your loved one on their big day with these Magic Birthday Candles. Available in red, white and blue, these fun trick candles automatically relight themselves when blown out, much to the surprise of the guest of honour! Make sure you let these magic candles burn for 60 seconds after lighting, and to extinguish, simply place them in water.
Information
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019