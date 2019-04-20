Tesco 2Tssw15 Slice Stainless 2 White Toaster

Great toaster but one minor irritation
This is the second Tesco toaster I have bought as best buys on Which? And I am delighted with it. It looks smart and works well, toasting normal bread slices evenly every time. I have not tried it on any large slices so I can’t comment on that. One slight niggle, however, is that downward pressure on the ‘start’ button causes the whole toaster to tip towards the button. This is easy to counter by putting balancing pressure on the corresponding button on the other side of the toaster, but I’ve cut two small blocks of firm rubber and sticking one on each side nearer the end of the toaster than the small foot. Problem solved!
Great toaster
Had this for a few weeks, can’t fault it! And at such a great price too.
Excellent Value
Does exactly what it should do, great value toaster
toaster really not good
I bought this a week ago and its the worst toaster I have ever had, I bought this based on good reviews as more expensive toasters I have purchased in the past haven't lasted very long, well this cheap toaster is cheap, tacky and takes forever to toast and toast is hard , forget how brown you want the toast on the highest its barley brown, returning to store and will be purchasing a different toaster!
Stylish, efficient toaster
I'm really happy with this toaster. It's great value for money and well-designed. Most importantly of all - it browns toasts evenly. It has a lever which can prise smaller slices of bread up to remove them if they fall down. It looks more expensive than other well-known models.
A neat efficient toaster
I purchased this toaster on the recommendation of “Which” magazine and have not been disappointed. It works well and looks good.
Excellent value
I am very pleased with my toaster, great value and good features
Good value
Looks great for the price and is compact. The white and crome look very stylish.
good, stylish little toaster.
Good all round toaster, small, stylish and does what it says on the tin.