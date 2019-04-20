By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco 2Tssw15 Slice Stainless 2 White Toaster

4.5(72)Write a review
Tesco 2Tssw15 Slice Stainless 2 White Toaster
£ 18.00
£18.00/each

Product Description

  • Tesco 2TSSW15 2-slice stainless-steel toaster in white
  • Multiple heat settings
  • High-lift control
  • The Tesco 2TSSW15 two-slice toaster is ideal for a busy household, with variable heat settings and automatic centring for perfect toast every time. The clean lines of the Tesco two-slice toaster will fit into both traditional and contemporary styles of kitchen. The glossy white sides complement the stainless-steel body, with black accents on the lever and dial. The Tesco toaster features a high-lift facility that will raise the bread to an easy-to-reach position for removing smaller items such as crumpets. For easy maintenance and cleanliness, the white toaster comes with a concealed removable crumb tray. The Tesco 2-slice stainless-steel toaster uses automatic centring to achieve great-tasting toast every time. Variable browning control means toast can be tailored to your preference. The Frozen setting will quickly defrost bread straight from the freezer, and there are Reheat and mid-cycle Cancel functions, too. Matching kettle available.

72 Reviews

Average of 4.5 stars

Help other customers like you

Great toaster but one minor irritation

5 stars

This is the second Tesco toaster I have bought as best buys on Which? And I am delighted with it. It looks smart and works well, toasting normal bread slices evenly every time. I have not tried it on any large slices so I can’t comment on that. One slight niggle, however, is that downward pressure on the ‘start’ button causes the whole toaster to tip towards the button. This is easy to counter by putting balancing pressure on the corresponding button on the other side of the toaster, but I’ve cut two small blocks of firm rubber and sticking one on each side nearer the end of the toaster than the small foot. Problem solved!

WHOLE SLICES DID'T MAKE TOAST 3/2 MAKE TOAST OTHER

4 stars

WHOLE SLICES DID'T MAKE TOAST 3/2 MAKE TOAST OTHER 1 OUTSIDE

Great toaster

5 stars

Had this for a few weeks, can’t fault it! And at such a great price too.

Excellent Value

5 stars

Does exactly what it should do, great value toaster

toaster really not good

1 stars

I bought this a week ago and its the worst toaster I have ever had, I bought this based on good reviews as more expensive toasters I have purchased in the past haven't lasted very long, well this cheap toaster is cheap, tacky and takes forever to toast and toast is hard , forget how brown you want the toast on the highest its barley brown, returning to store and will be purchasing a different toaster!

Stylish, efficient toaster

4 stars

I'm really happy with this toaster. It's great value for money and well-designed. Most importantly of all - it browns toasts evenly. It has a lever which can prise smaller slices of bread up to remove them if they fall down. It looks more expensive than other well-known models.

A neat efficient toaster

4 stars

I purchased this toaster on the recommendation of “Which” magazine and have not been disappointed. It works well and looks good.

Excellent value

5 stars

I am very pleased with my toaster, great value and good features

Good value

5 stars

Looks great for the price and is compact. The white and crome look very stylish.

good, stylish little toaster.

4 stars

Good all round toaster, small, stylish and does what it says on the tin.

1-10 of 72 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

