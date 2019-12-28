Tesco 4Tssb15 Slice Stainless 4 Black Toaster

Great if you like small bread
Looks great, good facilities. However, does not toast slices from a bloomer, have to turn them round and the cancel function does not lift the toast up part way through if using frozen bread
Beautiful gift
The toaster is apparently wonderful. Toasts 4 slices beautifully. I bought it as a gift for a relative. I do not have any photos.
Great Value for money
Very pleased with our purchase. Looks good, works well and great value for money
Perfect Toast, every time.
This toaster is such a huge improvement from my old one, and I am more than pleased with it.
Toaster
Very happy with my purchase good value for the money
great featurez
brilliant toaster would recommend to all my friends
Excellent and stylish.
Works beautifully. The higher leverage is very useful. It looks very stylish and looks far more expensive than it is.
toaster
brought this a month ago simple to use nice wide slots for toast reheat button very good idea.Would recomend does the job very efiicently
Smart!
Great product: looks smart and the slots are wide enough to toast teacakes/bagels etc. Very good price too.
Rubbish. Bread does not fit
Looks nice. Toasts the bread nicely that actually fits in the toaster, which is 2/3 of a standard size piece of bread. So all in all really disappointing