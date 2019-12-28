By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco 4Tssb15 Slice Stainless 4 Black Toaster

4.5(86)Write a review
Tesco 4Tssb15 Slice Stainless 4 Black Toaster
£ 22.00
£22.00/each

Product Description

  • Tesco 4TSSB15 4-slice stainless-steel toaster in black
  • Multiple heat settings
  • High-lift control
  • - Defrost, reheat & cancel functions
  • - High-lift control
  • - Variable Browning
  • The Tesco 4-slice stainless-steel toaster uses automatic centring to achieve great-tasting toast every time. Variable browning control means toast can be tailored to your preference. The Frozen setting will quickly defrost bread straight from the freezer, and there are Reheat and mid-cycle Cancel functions, too.

Information

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

86 Reviews

Average of 4.5 stars

Help other customers like you

Great if you like small bread

2 stars

Looks great, good facilities. However, does not toast slices from a bloomer, have to turn them round and the cancel function does not lift the toast up part way through if using frozen bread

Beautiful gift

5 stars

The toaster is apparently wonderful. Toasts 4 slices beautifully. I bought it as a gift for a relative. I do not have any photos.

Great Value for money

5 stars

Very pleased with our purchase. Looks good, works well and great value for money

Perfect Toast, every time.

5 stars

This toaster is such a huge improvement from my old one, and I am more than pleased with it.

Toaster

4 stars

Very happy with my purchase good value for the money

great featurez

5 stars

brilliant toaster would recommend to all my friends

Excellent and stylish.

5 stars

Works beautifully. The higher leverage is very useful. It looks very stylish and looks far more expensive than it is.

toaster

5 stars

brought this a month ago simple to use nice wide slots for toast reheat button very good idea.Would recomend does the job very efiicently

Smart!

5 stars

Great product: looks smart and the slots are wide enough to toast teacakes/bagels etc. Very good price too.

Rubbish. Bread does not fit

2 stars

Looks nice. Toasts the bread nicely that actually fits in the toaster, which is 2/3 of a standard size piece of bread. So all in all really disappointing

1-10 of 86 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Popular products in fresh food

Tesco Bananas Loose

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.14
£0.78/kg

Aldi Price Match

Tesco Whole Cucumber Each

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.57
£0.57/each

Aldi Price Match

Redmere Farms Carrots 1Kg

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.49
£0.49/kg

Aldi Price Match

Tesco Closed Cup Mushrooms 300G

£ 0.95
£3.17/kg
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here