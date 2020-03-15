Tesco 4Tss15 4 Slice Stainless Toaster

Great vintage style toaster.
I bought this last year, for a vintage look in my kitchen. It really looks great. It toasts really well. The function buttons are great. And it wipes clean without smears on the steel. I love it!
Absolute worst toaster I have ever owned!
Lovely looking toaster but doesn't work. This is officially the worst toaster I have ever owned. One sided and uneven toasting coupled with one slot not toasting either side. The frozen bread setting doesbt work and great cold in middle and again mot toasted. I remember better toasters in the 90's; that is how bad this toaster is! Returning this and purchasing a Russel Hobbs which is currently on sale and only 2 pound more than this. Come on Tesco remove this shoddy product!
DO NOT BUY
DO NOT BUY fused all our house, thought it was just the electrics playing up a bit but turned the toaster back on and the electrics went again, back to the shop next day for refund!!!
It's broken already...
For no apparent reason, one of the levers suddenly won't stay down so it's now effectively just a 2-slice toaster!
Not a great toaster
Bread never toasted all, had to spin round should have taken back then but never as disabled and difficult to change but now after two months element's are burning one side of bread and not browning other side so taking back for another model
Not functional
I brought it all the way to Denmark only to find gready fingerprints on the steel and only one side of the toaster functional. Annoying, especially as it takes up a lot of room in the suitcase, and now I have to bring it back!
Well worth the money!
This toaster is all you need for decent toast, it toasts evenly, and most bread fits inside it. I bought it as a replacement for a far more expensive toaster, which was a waste of money, as it never worked to my satisfaction, i like toast just so, not burned or unevenly toasted. So if you want a basic toaster that will do the business, get this toaster!
Fault problem?
Good looking, compact and at first worked well BUT after a few days the right hand slots kept sparking our fuse board. Took it back and replaced it - exactly the same fault a week or so later so now replaced for another make. Must be a bad batch, very annoying. Tested and not caused by our electrics.
Not fit for purpose
Toaster lasted 18 months with little use before one side stopped working.
Perfect for Fitzpro Ltd
Perfect for a growing AV business in Tiverton