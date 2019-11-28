By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Meaty Variety Crisps 30X25g

Tesco Meaty Variety Crisps 30X25g
£ 2.99
£0.40/100g
One smoky bacon bag
  • Energy560kJ 134kcal
    7%
  • Fat8.4g
    12%
  • Saturates0.7g
    4%
  • Sugars0.4g
    0%
  • Salt0.3g
    5%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2239kJ / 537kcal

Product Description

  • 6 ready salted potato crisps, 6 cheese and onion flavour potato crisps, 6 beef and onion flavour potato crisps, 6 roast chicken flavour potato crisps, 6 smoky bacon flavour potato crisps.
  • BRITISH POTATOES / Thinly Sliced for a golden, crispy crunch / Our family owned crisp specialists have been perfecting the nation’s favourite potato snack since 1956. Each season, they work closely with farmers to select the best variety of potatoes for the perfect crunch. Then they slice, fry, and tumble each crisp in classic seasonings for a full, balanced flavour.
  6 READY SALTED 6 CHEESE & ONION 6 BEEF & ONION 6 ROAST CHICKEN 6 SMOKY BACON BRITISH POTATOES / Thinly Sliced for a golden, crispy crunch / Our family owned crisp specialists have been perfecting the nation's favourite potato snack since 1956. Each season, they work closely with farmers to select the best variety of potatoes for the perfect crunch. Then they slice, fry, and tumble each crisp in classic seasonings for a full, balanced flavour.
  • Pack size: 750g

Information

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

30 Servings

Warnings

  • Warning: Plastic bags can be dangerous. To avoid danger of suffocation, keep this bag away from babies and small children..

Recycling info

Bag. Plastic not currently recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

30 x 25g e (750g)

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gEach bag (25g)
Energy2239kJ / 537kcal560kJ / 134kcal
Fat33.7g8.4g
Saturates2.9g0.7g
Carbohydrate50.5g12.6g
Sugars1.5g0.4g
Fibre3.0g0.8g
Protein6.5g1.6g
Salt1.2g0.3g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

Safety information

Warning: Plastic bags can be dangerous. To avoid danger of suffocation, keep this bag away from babies and small children..

  • Each bag
    • Energy560kJ 134kcal
      7%
    • Fat8.4g
      12%
    • Saturates0.7g
      4%
    • Sugars0.4g
      0%
    • Salt0.3g
      5%

    of the reference intake*
    Typical values per 100g: Energy 2239kJ / 537kcal

    Information

    Ingredients

    INGREDIENTS:
    Potato, Sunflower Oil, Rice Flour, Yeast Extract Powder, Salt, Smoked Dextrose, Dextrose, Sugar, Flavouring, Black Pepper, Cayenne Pepper Extract, Colour (Paprika Extract), Citric Acid.

    Allergy Information

    • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

    Storage

    • Store in a cool, dry place.

    Number of uses

    30 Servings

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesPer 100gEach bag (25g)
    Energy2239kJ / 537kcal560kJ / 134kcal
    Fat33.7g8.4g
    Saturates2.9g0.7g
    Carbohydrate50.5g12.6g
    Sugars1.5g0.4g
    Fibre3.0g0.8g
    Protein6.5g1.6g
    Salt1.2g0.3g
    * Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
  • Each bag
    • Energy567kJ 136kcal
      7%
    • Fat8.3g
      12%
    • Saturates0.7g
      4%
    • Sugars0.1g
      0%
    • Salt0.3g
      5%

    of the reference intake*
    Typical values per 100g: Energy 2270kJ / 544kcal

    Information

    Ingredients

    INGREDIENTS: Potato, Sunflower Oil, Salt.

    Allergy Information

    • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

    Storage

    • Store in a cool, dry place.

    Number of uses

    30 Servings

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesPer 100gEach bag (25g)
    Energy2270kJ / 544kcal567kJ / 136kcal
    Fat33.2g8.3g
    Saturates2.8g0.7g
    Carbohydrate55.4g13.9g
    Sugars0.4g0.1g
    Fibre1.8g0.5g
    Protein5.0g1.3g
    Salt1.2g0.3g
    * Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
  • Each bag
    • Energy559kJ 134kcal
      7%
    • Fat8.3g
      12%
    • Saturates0.7g
      4%
    • Sugars0.4g
      0%
    • Salt0.3g
      5%

    of the reference intake*
    Typical values per 100g: Energy 2235kJ / 536kcal

    Information

    Ingredients

    INGREDIENTS:
    Potato, Sunflower Oil, Rice Flour, Onion Powder, Yeast Extract Powder, Salt, Sugar, Dextrose, Caramelised Sugar Powder, Flavouring, Citric Acid, Colour (Paprika Extract).

    Allergy Information

    • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

    Storage

    • Store in a cool, dry place.

    Number of uses

    30 Servings

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesPer 100gEach bag (25g)
    Energy2235kJ / 536kcal559kJ / 134kcal
    Fat33.4g8.3g
    Saturates3.0g0.7g
    Carbohydrate51.4g12.9g
    Sugars1.6g0.4g
    Fibre3.6g0.9g
    Protein5.7g1.4g
    Salt1.3g0.3g
    * Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
  • Each bag
    • Energy560kJ 134kcal
      7%
    • Fat8.5g
      12%
    • Saturates0.7g
      4%
    • Sugars0.7g
      1%
    • Salt0.3g
      5%

    of the reference intake*
    Typical values per 100g: Energy 2239kJ / 537kcal

    Information

    Ingredients

    INGREDIENTS: Potato, Sunflower Oil, Whey Powder (Milk), Yeast Extract Powder, Dextrose, Salt, Onion Powder, Sugar, Flavouring, Sage, Thyme, Citric Acid, Garlic Powder, Black Pepper, Colour (Paprika Extract).

    Allergy Information

    • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

    Storage

    • Store in a cool, dry place.

    Number of uses

    30 Servings

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesPer 100gEach bag (25g)
    Energy2239kJ / 537kcal560kJ / 134kcal
    Fat34.1g8.5g
    Saturates2.9g0.7g
    Carbohydrate49.3g12.3g
    Sugars2.9g0.7g
    Fibre3.7g0.9g
    Protein6.5g1.6g
    Salt1.2g0.3g
    * Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
  • Each bag
    • Energy562kJ 135kcal
      7%
    • Fat8.4g
      12%
    • Saturates0.7g
      4%
    • Sugars0.6g
      1%
    • Salt0.3g
      5%

    of the reference intake*
    Typical values per 100g: Energy 2249kJ / 539kcal

    Information

    Ingredients

    INGREDIENTS: Potato, Sunflower Oil, Dried Onion, Salt, Whey Powder (Milk), Dextrose, Sugar, Flavouring (contains Milk), Yeast Extract, Dried Garlic, Mature Cheddar Cheese Powder (Milk), Cheese Powder (Milk), Colour (Paprika Extract).

    Allergy Information

    • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

    Storage

    • Store in a cool, dry place.

    Number of uses

    30 Servings

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesPer 100gEach bag (25g)
    Energy2249kJ / 539kcal562kJ / 135kcal
    Fat33.5g8.4g
    Saturates2.9g0.7g
    Carbohydrate52.2g13.1g
    Sugars2.5g0.6g
    Fibre2.9g0.7g
    Protein5.8g1.4g
    Salt1.3g0.3g
    * Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--

15 Reviews

Average of 3.9 stars

YUMMY

5 stars

I love these meaty variety crisps

Enough with the cheese & onion already!

3 stars

Ready salted and Cheese & Onion? This is supposed to be a MEATY packet of crisps..

Fantastic

5 stars

Lovely crisps better than walkersf

far to sweet. shouldnt put sugar in crisps

1 stars

far to sweet. shouldnt put sugar in crisps

Avoid at all costs

1 stars

These have to be the most horrendous crisps I've ever tasted I ended up throwing them in the bin they were vile

Too many ready salted!.

2 stars

shame because i would rate higher but almost half is ready salted and always go to waste. would be better if like walkers etc it were evened out like 7x 7x 6x 6x or whatever even if it was 6x 6x 6x 6x id be happy to pay the same for 28, just 12x ready salted is so stupid so im paying for 30 and getting 18.

If you're vegan don't buy these!

3 stars

Please remove these and Tesco's non 'meaty' muti packs of crisps from your VEGAN recommendation on your online shopping site both the chicken crisps in the meaty selection and the cheese and onion crisps in the non meaty crisps contain MILK. This is why I gave only 3 stars - someone isn't doing their homework!

Good quality

4 stars

My son prefers these to Walkers

Just as good as the leading brand

5 stars

Buy these and i find them to be just as good as the leading brand

Crisps

5 stars

Great value,decent size bag of crisps and happy they have no prawn cocktail in them

