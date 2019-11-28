Tesco Meaty Variety Crisps 30X25g

YUMMY
I love these meaty variety crisps
Enough with the cheese & onion already!
Ready salted and Cheese & Onion? This is supposed to be a MEATY packet of crisps..
Fantastic
Lovely crisps better than walkersf
far to sweet. shouldnt put sugar in crisps
Avoid at all costs
These have to be the most horrendous crisps I've ever tasted I ended up throwing them in the bin they were vile
Too many ready salted!.
shame because i would rate higher but almost half is ready salted and always go to waste. would be better if like walkers etc it were evened out like 7x 7x 6x 6x or whatever even if it was 6x 6x 6x 6x id be happy to pay the same for 28, just 12x ready salted is so stupid so im paying for 30 and getting 18.
If you're vegan don't buy these!
Please remove these and Tesco's non 'meaty' muti packs of crisps from your VEGAN recommendation on your online shopping site both the chicken crisps in the meaty selection and the cheese and onion crisps in the non meaty crisps contain MILK. This is why I gave only 3 stars - someone isn't doing their homework!
Good quality
My son prefers these to Walkers
Just as good as the leading brand
Buy these and i find them to be just as good as the leading brand
Crisps
Great value,decent size bag of crisps and happy they have no prawn cocktail in them