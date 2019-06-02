Tesco Variety Crisps 30X25g

Better than the main stream
Purchased these not only because of the price but because I had become fed up with the usual varieties available. What a great purchase, these are better than the main stream and have been buying them ever since. Go on try them
Yuck
Since the packaging has changed these crisps have a different texture and are tastleless with hardly any flavouring.
Too many ready salted!.
shame because i would rate higher but almost half is ready salted and always go to waste. would be better if like walkers etc it were evened out like 7x 7x 6x 6x or whatever even if it was 6x 6x 6x 6x id be happy to pay the same for 28, just 12x ready salted is so stupid so im paying for 30 and getting 18.
whats the deal with 12 ready salted packs
the flavours are lovely however its only downfall is that this bag of 30 packs contains 12 ready salted, who is their right minds would do this…. obviously Tesco, just disappointing as Tesco brand crisps are flavoured so nice it feels like a cheat buying this 30 pack
Tasty
Great quality crisps, full of flavour. As good as the branded ones.
Really really fresh and crispy
I buy one every week and always good quality always fresh and crispy
Tesco asst cris
Buy this brand every time for my granddaughter she loves them especially prawn cracker flavour
As tasty as the leading brand!
Buy these regularly and can’t complain at all, great quality and affordable:)
Prefer to leading brand
Not only are these great value for money but I actually prefer the taste much prefer them!
I like them
Keeps well