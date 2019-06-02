By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Variety Crisps 30X25g

Tesco Variety Crisps 30X25g
£ 2.99
£0.40/100g
One salt & vinegar bag
  • Energy547kJ 131kcal
    7%
  • Fat7.8g
    11%
  • Saturates0.7g
    4%
  • Sugars0.2g
    0%
  • Salt0.5g
    8%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2187kJ / 524kcal

Product Description

  12 Ready salted potato crisps, 6 salt and vinegar flavour potato crisps, 6 cheese and onion flavour potato crisps, 6 prawn cocktail flavour potato crisps, with sugar and sweetener.
  12 READY SALTED 6 SALT & VINEGAR 6 CHEESE & ONION 6 PRAWN COCKTAIL BRITISH POTATOES / Thinly sliced for a golden, crispy crunch / Our family owned crisp specialists have been perfecting the nation's favourite potato snack since 1956. Each season, they work closely with farmers to select the best variety of potatoes for the perfect crunch. Then they slice, fry, and tumble each crisp in classic seasonings for a full, balanced flavour.
  • 12 READY SALTED 6 SALT & VINEGAR 6 CHEESE & ONION 6 PRAWN COCKTAIL BRITISH POTATOES / Thinly Sliced for a golden, crispy crunch / Our family owned crisp specialists have been perfecting the nation’s favourite potato snack since 1956. Each season, they work closely with farmers to select the best variety of potatoes for the perfect crunch. Then they slice, fry, and tumble each crisp in classic seasonings for a full, balanced flavour.
  Pack size: 750g

Information

Allergy Information

  For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

30 Servings

Warnings

  Warning: Plastic bags can be dangerous. To avoid danger of suffocation, keep this bag away from babies and small children..

Recycling info

Bag. Plastic not currently recycled

Return to

  Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  U.K

Net Contents

30 x 25g e (750g)

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gEach bag (25g)
Energy2187kJ / 524kcal547kJ / 131kcal
Fat31.0g7.8g
Saturates2.6g0.7g
Carbohydrate54.6g13.7g
Sugars0.7g0.2g
Fibre3.8g1.0g
Protein4.8g1.2g
Salt2.1g0.5g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

Safety information

View more safety information

Warning: Plastic bags can be dangerous. To avoid danger of suffocation, keep this bag away from babies and small children..

  • Each bag
    • Energy567kJ 136kcal
      7%
    • Fat8.3g
      12%
    • Saturates0.7g
      4%
    • Sugars0.1g
      0%
    • Salt0.3g
      5%

    of the reference intake*
    Typical values per 100g: Energy 2270kJ / 544kcal

    Information

    Ingredients

    INGREDIENTS: Potato, Sunflower Oil, Salt.

    Allergy Information

    • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

    Storage

    • Store in a cool, dry place.

    Number of uses

    30 Servings

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesPer 100gEach bag (25g)
    Energy2270kJ / 544kcal567kJ / 136kcal
    Fat33.2g8.3g
    Saturates2.8g0.7g
    Carbohydrate55.4g13.9g
    Sugars0.4g0.1g
    Fibre1.8g0.5g
    Protein5.0g1.3g
    Salt1.2g0.3g
    * Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
  • Each bag
    • Energy561kJ 135kcal
      7%
    • Fat8.4g
      12%
    • Saturates0.7g
      4%
    • Sugars0.2g
      0%
    • Salt0.4g
      7%

    of the reference intake*
    Typical values per 100g: Energy 2245kJ / 539kcal

    Information

    Ingredients

    INGREDIENTS: Potato, Sunflower Oil, Maltodextrin, Flavouring, Salt, Citric Acid, Rice Flour, Dextrose, Yeast Extract Powder.

    Allergy Information

    • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

    Storage

    • Store in a cool, dry place.

    Number of uses

    30 Servings

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesPer 100gEach bag (25g)
    Energy2245kJ / 539kcal561kJ / 135kcal
    Fat33.7g8.4g
    Saturates2.9g0.7g
    Carbohydrate52.0g13.0g
    Sugars0.7g0.2g
    Fibre2.4g0.6g
    Protein5.6g1.4g
    Salt1.7g0.4g
    * Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
  • Each bag
    • Energy564kJ 135kcal
      7%
    • Fat8.5g
      12%
    • Saturates0.7g
      4%
    • Sugars0.4g
      0%
    • Salt0.3g
      5%

    of the reference intake*
    Typical values per 100g: Energy 2255kJ / 541kcal

    Information

    Ingredients

    INGREDIENTS: Potato, Sunflower Oil, Cornflour, Flavourings, Salt, Dextrose, Sugar, Citric Acid, Yeast Extract, Onion Powder, Tomato Powder, Colour (Paprika Extract), Sweetener (Sucralose), Black Pepper Extract.

    Allergy Information

    • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

    Storage

    • Store in a cool, dry place.

    Number of uses

    30 Servings

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesPer 100gEach bag (25g)
    Energy2255kJ / 541kcal564kJ / 135kcal
    Fat34.1g8.5g
    Saturates2.9g0.7g
    Carbohydrate51.2g12.8g
    Sugars1.5g0.4g
    Fibre3.1g0.8g
    Protein5.8g1.5g
    Salt1.3g0.3g
    * Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
  • Each bag
    • Energy562kJ 135kcal
      7%
    • Fat8.4g
      12%
    • Saturates0.7g
      4%
    • Sugars0.6g
      1%
    • Salt0.3g
      5%

    of the reference intake*
    Typical values per 100g: Energy 2249kJ / 539kcal

    Information

    Ingredients

    INGREDIENTS: Potato, Sunflower Oil, Dried Onion, Salt, Whey Powder (Milk), Dextrose, Sugar, Flavouring (contains Milk), Yeast Extract, Dried Garlic, Mature Cheddar Cheese Powder (Milk), Cheese Powder (Milk), Colour (Paprika Extract).

    Allergy Information

    • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

    Storage

    • Store in a cool, dry place.

    Number of uses

    30 Servings

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesPer 100gEach bag (25g)
    Energy2249kJ / 539kcal562kJ / 135kcal
    Fat33.5g8.4g
    Saturates2.9g0.7g
    Carbohydrate52.2g13.1g
    Sugars2.5g0.6g
    Fibre2.9g0.7g
    Protein5.8g1.4g
    Salt1.3g0.3g
    * Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--

13 Reviews

Average of 4.2 stars

Help other customers like you

Better than the main stream

5 stars

Purchased these not only because of the price but because I had become fed up with the usual varieties available. What a great purchase, these are better than the main stream and have been buying them ever since. Go on try them

Yuck

2 stars

Since the packaging has changed these crisps have a different texture and are tastleless with hardly any flavouring.

Too many ready salted!.

2 stars

shame because i would rate higher but almost half is ready salted and always go to waste. would be better if like walkers etc it were evened out like 7x 7x 6x 6x or whatever even if it was 6x 6x 6x 6x id be happy to pay the same for 28, just 12x ready salted is so stupid so im paying for 30 and getting 18.

whats the deal with 12 ready salted packs

3 stars

the flavours are lovely however its only downfall is that this bag of 30 packs contains 12 ready salted, who is their right minds would do this…. obviously Tesco, just disappointing as Tesco brand crisps are flavoured so nice it feels like a cheat buying this 30 pack

Tasty

5 stars

Great quality crisps, full of flavour. As good as the branded ones.

Really really fresh and crispy

5 stars

I buy one every week and always good quality always fresh and crispy

Tesco asst cris

5 stars

Buy this brand every time for my granddaughter she loves them especially prawn cracker flavour

As tasty as the leading brand!

5 stars

Buy these regularly and can’t complain at all, great quality and affordable:)

Prefer to leading brand

5 stars

Not only are these great value for money but I actually prefer the taste much prefer them!

I like them

4 stars

Keeps well

1-10 of 13 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

