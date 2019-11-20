By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Engevita Yeast Flakes With Added Vitamin B12 125G

Engevita Yeast Flakes With Added Vitamin B12 125G
£ 3.05
£2.44/100g

Product Description

  • Nutritional Yeast Flakes
  • Engevita yeast provides a rich source of B vitamins and minerals. It is a natural food grown on molasses under carefully controlled conditions. Engevita is a primary inactive yeast of the genus Saccharomyces cerevisiae, entirely free from Candida albicans yeast.
  • Vitamin B12 is considered to be an essential supplement to the vegan diet
  • Gluten free
  • High in protein & fibre
  • The vegan food with a cheesy, nutty taste made from primary inactive yeast
  • The ideal condiment for soups, cereals and smoothies
  • Rich in B vitamins, folic acid, zinc and B12
  • Ready to eat
  • No artificial additives
  • Contains no artificial preservatives, colouring, flavouring or genetically-modified material
  • Pack size: 125g
  • High in protein & fibre

Information

Ingredients

Dried Inactive Yeast

Allergy Information

  • Free From: Gluten

Storage

Keep cool and dry.Replace lid securely after use and consume by best before date (see base).

Produce of

Produce of Estonia

Preparation and Usage

  • Suggested Uses
  • Delicious dissolved in water, milk, fruit/vegetable juices or sprinkled on soups, stews, casseroles, salads and breakfast cereals to enhance their flavour.
  • To preserve valuable vitamins it is advisable not to heat up to 100°C
  • Contains: 25 servings (5g serving = 1 tbsp)

Number of uses

Contains 25 servings

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives
  • Free From Genetically Modified Ingredients

Name and address

  • Marigold Health Foods Ltd.,
  • 550 White Hart Lane,
  • London,
  • N17 7BF,
  • UK.

Importer address

  • Euro Food Brands,
  • 1 Kimbell Mews,
  • NN2 8XB.

Net Contents

125g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g% NRV* per 100gPer 5g Serving% NRV* per 5g
Energy 1439kJ72kJ
-344kcal17kcal
Fat 4.0g0.2g
of which saturates 0.7g0.0g
Carbohydrate 36.9g1.9g
of which sugars 12.4g0.6g
Fibre 22.0g1.1g
Protein 51.0g2.6g
Salt 0.2g0.0g
Thiamin (B1) 45mg41802.3mg209
Riboflavin (B2) 18mg12800.9mg64
Niacin B3341mg214017.1mg107
Vitamin B6 34mg24201.7mg121
Folic Acid 4.4mg2200220mcg110
Vitamin B12 44mcg17602.2mcg88
Biotin 196mcg4009.8mcg20
Pantothenic Acid B5140mg23407.0mg117
Iron 5.0mg400.3mg2
Zinc 120mg12006.0mg60
*NRV = Nutrient Reference Value----

