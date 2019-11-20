Engevita Yeast Flakes With Added Vitamin B12 125G

Product Description
- Nutritional Yeast Flakes
- Engevita yeast provides a rich source of B vitamins and minerals. It is a natural food grown on molasses under carefully controlled conditions. Engevita is a primary inactive yeast of the genus Saccharomyces cerevisiae, entirely free from Candida albicans yeast.
- Vitamin B12 is considered to be an essential supplement to the vegan diet
- Gluten free
- High in protein & fibre
- The vegan food with a cheesy, nutty taste made from primary inactive yeast
- The ideal condiment for soups, cereals and smoothies
- Rich in B vitamins, folic acid, zinc and B12
- Ready to eat
- No artificial additives
- Contains no artificial preservatives, colouring, flavouring or genetically-modified material
- Pack size: 125g
- High in protein & fibre
Information
Ingredients
Dried Inactive Yeast
Allergy Information
- Free From: Gluten
Storage
Keep cool and dry.Replace lid securely after use and consume by best before date (see base).
Produce of
Produce of Estonia
Preparation and Usage
- Suggested Uses
- Delicious dissolved in water, milk, fruit/vegetable juices or sprinkled on soups, stews, casseroles, salads and breakfast cereals to enhance their flavour.
- To preserve valuable vitamins it is advisable not to heat up to 100°C
- Contains: 25 servings (5g serving = 1 tbsp)
Number of uses
Contains 25 servings
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
- Free From Artificial Preservatives
- Free From Genetically Modified Ingredients
Name and address
- Marigold Health Foods Ltd.,
- 550 White Hart Lane,
- London,
- N17 7BF,
- UK.
Importer address
- Euro Food Brands,
- 1 Kimbell Mews,
- NN2 8XB.
Return to
- Marigold Health Foods Ltd.,
- 550 White Hart Lane,
- London,
- N17 7BF,
- UK.
- www.marigoldhealthfoods.co.uk
Net Contents
125g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|% NRV* per 100g
|Per 5g Serving
|% NRV* per 5g
|Energy
|1439kJ
|72kJ
|-
|344kcal
|17kcal
|Fat
|4.0g
|0.2g
|of which saturates
|0.7g
|0.0g
|Carbohydrate
|36.9g
|1.9g
|of which sugars
|12.4g
|0.6g
|Fibre
|22.0g
|1.1g
|Protein
|51.0g
|2.6g
|Salt
|0.2g
|0.0g
|Thiamin (B1)
|45mg
|4180
|2.3mg
|209
|Riboflavin (B2)
|18mg
|1280
|0.9mg
|64
|Niacin B3
|341mg
|2140
|17.1mg
|107
|Vitamin B6
|34mg
|2420
|1.7mg
|121
|Folic Acid
|4.4mg
|2200
|220mcg
|110
|Vitamin B12
|44mcg
|1760
|2.2mcg
|88
|Biotin
|196mcg
|400
|9.8mcg
|20
|Pantothenic Acid B5
|140mg
|2340
|7.0mg
|117
|Iron
|5.0mg
|40
|0.3mg
|2
|Zinc
|120mg
|1200
|6.0mg
|60
|*NRV = Nutrient Reference Value
|-
|-
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019