By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Pure Active Micellar Water Oily Skin 400Ml

5(51)Write a review
image 1 of Pure Active Micellar Water Oily Skin 400Ml
£ 5.00
£1.25/100ml

Product Description

  • Pure Active Micellar Water Facial Cleanser Oily Skin
  • Garnier Pure Active Micellar Cleansing Water is an easy way to remove make-up, cleanse and purify the skin, eye area and lips in 1 step without needing for rinse. For combination to oily and sensitive skin.
  • Like a magnet, the cleansing agents capture and lift away dirt, make-up and excess sebum from the skin. Enriched with purifying agents, it helps fight the appearance of impurities. The skin feels refreshed with no need to rub to cleanse and remove make-up.
  • Apply the product to a cotton pad and wipe the face, eyes and lips. No rinsing required.
  • Our Garnier Skin Active philosophy: We use, wherever possible, naturally derived ingredients which have been carefully extracted to preserve their quality and purify. Our products are formulated and dermatologically tested to ensure effectiveness and respect for your skin.
  • Goes well with all night products
  • Removes make-up + purifies for combination to oily & sensitive skin
  • Pack size: 400ML

Information

Ingredients

Aqua / Water, Hexylene Glycol, Alcohol Denat., Disodium Cocoamphodiacetate, Disodium EDTA, Poloxamer 184, Polyaminopropyl Biguanide, Please check back of pack for up to date ingredients

Produce of

Made in Poland

Preparation and Usage

  • Apply the product to a cotton pad and wipe the face, eyes and lips. No rinsing required. Pure Active Micellar Cleansing Water comes in a generous 400ml format for 200 uses.

Net Contents

400ml ℮

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

51 Reviews

Average of 4.9 stars

Help other customers like you

PuraActive

4 stars

This product was great it really helped me remove my makeup [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Lovely & fresh

4 stars

This is great. Removed my makeup & left my skin feeling fresh. My skin didn’t feel tight afterwards which I’ve had with other cleansers like this one. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

perfect

5 stars

cleans so well, removes make up easily and leave my skin oil free! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Miceller water

5 stars

After having tried 2 different types I got to try one I hadn't and I love it it's so easy to take off make up and make your skin feel great at the same time [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Goods

5 stars

It's good if you've got spotty skin and bags under your eyes my bags are virtually gone [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Amazing

5 stars

Takes makeup off like a treat, just need a little bit to take off a lot of makeup. Will definitely buy more when I run out [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

PureActive Micellar Water

4 stars

I tried the micellar water for oily skin. It not only took all of my make up off including waterproof mascara but it left my skin feeling really clean and soft. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Love it

5 stars

Will definitely be buying again love the product I use this all the time and is great at removing makeup from face even waterproof makeup [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Excellent product

5 stars

I was very pleased after using this product for the first time. It removed all traces of make up including my eye make up. The was no residue after wiping my face and it felt clean and fresh. I can suffer from spots so I'm always apprehensive about products causing a break out but after a weeks use I haven't had any spots and my face has been noticeably less greasy. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great product

5 stars

Really loved using this it made my skin feel very hydrated and fresh! Definitely value for money! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

1-10 of 51 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Usually bought next

Soft & Pure Soft Cotton Wool Cosmetic Pads 100S

£ 0.80
£0.01/each

Pure Active 3In1 Clay Mask Scrub Wash 150Ml

£ 4.50
£3.00/100ml

Springforce Jumbo Kitchen Towel

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.91
£0.41/100sheet

Aldi Price Match

Pure Active Sensitive Anti-Blemish Face Wash 150Ml

£ 5.00
£3.34/100ml
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here