Pure Active Micellar Water Oily Skin 400Ml

PuraActive
This product was great it really helped me remove my makeup [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Lovely & fresh
This is great. Removed my makeup & left my skin feeling fresh. My skin didn’t feel tight afterwards which I’ve had with other cleansers like this one. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
perfect
cleans so well, removes make up easily and leave my skin oil free! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Miceller water
After having tried 2 different types I got to try one I hadn't and I love it it's so easy to take off make up and make your skin feel great at the same time [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Goods
It's good if you've got spotty skin and bags under your eyes my bags are virtually gone [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Amazing
Takes makeup off like a treat, just need a little bit to take off a lot of makeup. Will definitely buy more when I run out [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
PureActive Micellar Water
I tried the micellar water for oily skin. It not only took all of my make up off including waterproof mascara but it left my skin feeling really clean and soft. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Love it
Will definitely be buying again love the product I use this all the time and is great at removing makeup from face even waterproof makeup [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Excellent product
I was very pleased after using this product for the first time. It removed all traces of make up including my eye make up. The was no residue after wiping my face and it felt clean and fresh. I can suffer from spots so I'm always apprehensive about products causing a break out but after a weeks use I haven't had any spots and my face has been noticeably less greasy. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Great product
Really loved using this it made my skin feel very hydrated and fresh! Definitely value for money! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]