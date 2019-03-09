By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Mango Sorbet 500Ml

4.5(2)Write a review
Tesco Mango Sorbet 500Ml
£ 2.20
£0.44/100ml
One scoop
  • Energy307kJ 72kcal
    4%
  • Fat0.5g
    1%
  • Saturates0.3g
    2%
  • Sugars13.4g
    15%
  • Salt0.1g
    <1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 480kJ / 113kcal

Product Description

  • Mango sorbet.
  • Sweet & Fruity. Made with real mango puree for a refreshing fruit hit.
  • Sweet & fruity
  • Made with real mango purée for a refreshing fruit hit
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 500ml

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Mango Purée (48%), Water, Dextrose, Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Invert Sugar Syrup, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Maltodextrin, Emulsifier (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Modified Maize Starch, Citrus Fibre, Stabiliser (Xanthan Gum), Glucose.

Allergy Information

  • May contain milk, peanuts, almond, hazelnut and pistachio. The allergens in this product have changed., May contain peanuts, nuts and milk..

Storage

Keep frozen at -18C or cooler. Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

Pack contains 5 servings

Recycling info

Tub. Card widely recycled Lid. Card widely recycled Film. Plastic not currently recycled

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,

Return to

Net Contents

500ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gA serving contains
Energy480kJ / 113kcal307kJ / 72kcal
Fat0.8g0.5g
Saturates0.5g0.3g
Carbohydrate25.6g16.4g
Sugars21.0g13.4g
Fibre0.8g0.5g
Protein0.5g0.3g
Salt0.1g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
One scoop 64g is the equivalent to 100ml.--
As sold--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

2 Reviews

Average of 4.5 stars

Help other customers like you

Heaven.

5 stars

This is just heaven in a pot.

I love it but please bring back the yogurt and man

4 stars

I love it but please bring back the yogurt and mango sorbet swirl

