Tesco Mango Sorbet 500Ml

Heaven.
This is just heaven in a pot.
I love it but please bring back the yogurt and man
I love it but please bring back the yogurt and mango sorbet swirl
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 480kJ / 113kcal
INGREDIENTS: Mango Purée (48%), Water, Dextrose, Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Invert Sugar Syrup, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Maltodextrin, Emulsifier (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Modified Maize Starch, Citrus Fibre, Stabiliser (Xanthan Gum), Glucose.
Keep frozen at -18C or cooler. Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze.
Produced in the U.K.
Pack contains 5 servings
Tub. Card widely recycled Lid. Card widely recycled Film. Plastic not currently recycled
500ml ℮
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|A serving contains
|Energy
|480kJ / 113kcal
|307kJ / 72kcal
|Fat
|0.8g
|0.5g
|Saturates
|0.5g
|0.3g
|Carbohydrate
|25.6g
|16.4g
|Sugars
|21.0g
|13.4g
|Fibre
|0.8g
|0.5g
|Protein
|0.5g
|0.3g
|Salt
|0.1g
|0.1g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|One scoop 64g is the equivalent to 100ml.
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019