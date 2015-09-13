Vallade Gavi Docg Wine 75Cl

Vallade Gavi compared with Finest Gavi
This wine (Vallade) is recommended as an alternative to Finest Gavi while the latter is (temporarily I hope) unavailable. It bears no comparison with Finest. It is thin and watery no matter how cold it is served. I made the mistake of buying six bottles and I am getting rid of them by giving them to people I am not particularly fond of or donating them to raffles !
Nice discovery of white wine from Piemonte region
Piemonte region does produce not only excellent red wines like Barolo, Nebbiolo, Dolcetto well known wines, but discovering this white wine was a very pleasant surprise. Would buy again and recommend it.