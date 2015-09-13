We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Vallade Gavi Docg Wine 75Cl

Product Description

  • Fresh and Aromatic with Citrus Flavours and a Complex Nutty Finish
  • Pack size: 75CL

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains Sulphites

Alcohol Units

9

ABV

12% vol

Producer

Casa Girelli Spa

Type of Closure

Screwcap

Alcohol Type

Wine

Grape Variety

Cortese

Vinification Details

  • Grapes are de-stemmed and softly pressed in pneumatic presses and separated from the skins. Selected yeasts are added to initiate fermentation quickly. Fermentation is temeprature controlled at 18-20 °C in stainless steel tanks. Once the fermentation is complete, the the wine is racked then kept on its fine lees until the end of January.

History

  • Selected vineyards grown on Piedmont hills.

Regional Information

  • Selected vineyards grown on Piedmont hills.

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage Instructions

  • This wine is ideal for drinking now but can be kept for up to 1 year

Preparation and Usage

  • Drink Young
  • Perfect as An Aperitif or Ideal with Delicate Flavours Such as White Fish and Salads

Name and address

  • GI S.P.A.,
  • Trento,
  • Italia.

Return to

  • GI S.P.A.,
  • Trento,
  • Italia.

Net Contents

75cl ℮

2 Reviews

Average of 2.5 stars

Vallade Gavi compared with Finest Gavi

1 stars

This wine (Vallade) is recommended as an alternative to Finest Gavi while the latter is (temporarily I hope) unavailable. It bears no comparison with Finest. It is thin and watery no matter how cold it is served. I made the mistake of buying six bottles and I am getting rid of them by giving them to people I am not particularly fond of or donating them to raffles !

Nice discovery of white wine from Piemonte region

4 stars

Piemonte region does produce not only excellent red wines like Barolo, Nebbiolo, Dolcetto well known wines, but discovering this white wine was a very pleasant surprise. Would buy again and recommend it.

