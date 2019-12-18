By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Finest Amarone Valpolicella Docg 75C

Product Description

  • Amarone DOCG
  • This classic Italian red is made from a blend of local varietals that have been partially dried in small crates and then aged in oak barrels. It is famed for its intense and full bodied flavours of ripe black fruits, chocolate and sweet spices with a rich, smooth finish. Enjoy this wine now or keep for up to 5 years.
  • Wine of Italy
  • Bold & full bodied
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 75cl

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Potassium Metabisulphite.

Allergy Information

  • Contains sulphites.

Tasting Notes

  • With aromas of concentrated perfume of dried cherries and blueberries, the palate offers a powerful but modern balance of ripe tannins and spice. It is opulent on the palate, with a warm full body and a long persistent finish with complex tertiary notes

Region of Origin

Veneto

Wine Colour

Red

Alcohol Units

11.6

ABV

15.5% vol

Producer

Cantina Valpantena

Type of Closure

Natural Cork

Wine Maker

Michele Peroni

Country

Italy

Alcohol Type

Wine

Grape Variety

Corvina , Rondinella, Corvinone

Vinification Details

  • These grapes were naturally dried for 3-4 months in a drying facility. This was followed by a gentle pressing and destemming and fermentation lasted up to 14 days with regular periodic pump overs. The wine was aged in oak for 12 months.

History

  • Run by Luca Degani since 1995, the Cantina di Valpantena is now one of Italy's best co-operatives, with 700 hectares of vineyard producing excellent quality fruit.

Regional Information

  • Cantina di Valpantena is situated in the Valpantena, northeast of Verona. Known as the 'valley of god' to the ancient Greeks, this area is well-known for its high quality red wines, due partly to the soils but also because of the cool breeze that blows down the valley from the foothills of the Dolomites.

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage Instructions

  • This wine is ideal for drinking now but can be kept for up to 3 years

Storage

store in a cool dry place

Number of uses

Bottle contains 6 glasses

Recycling info

Bottle. Glass - Widely Recycled

Name and address

  • Bottled by:
  • Cantina Di Monteforte S.C.A.,
  • Monteforte,
  • D'Alpone,
  • Italy.
  • For:

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

75cl ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values100ml containsA serving contains
Energy373kJ / 90kcal466kJ / 112kcal
Alcohol12.23g15.2875g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--

Deep and moody

5 stars

Deep and moody, it ticks all the boxes- This Amarone knocks the socks off anything else in this price range, and probably around £10 under priced (but don't tell everyone). Well done!!

