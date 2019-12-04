Arla Protein Strawberry 200G
Product Description
- Fat Free Strawberry & Lemon Balm Flavoured Strained Yogurt with Sweetener.
- 20g protein per pot
- Less than <0.03% lactose
- Farmer owned - care in every step, from cow to you
- Lactose free
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 200g
Information
Ingredients
Fat Free Yogurt (Milk) (91%), Fruit Juice Concentrate, Strawberry (4.5%), Corn Starch, Natural Flavouring, Colour (Carrot Concentrate), Lemon Balm Extract, Gelling Agent (Pectin), Natural Lime Flavouring, Sweetener (Steviol Glycosides), Lactase Enzyme
Allergy Information
- Not suitable for Milk allergy sufferers
Storage
Keep refrigerated.Use by: See lid.
Produce of
Produced in Germany/Finland with EU milk
Number of uses
This pot contains 1 serving
Additives
- Contains Sweeteners
Name and address
- Arla Foods Ltd.,
- Leeds,
- LS10 1AB.
Return to
- Arla Foods Ltd.,
- Leeds,
- LS10 1AB.
- Customer services: 0113 328 7009
- hello@arlafoods.com
Net Contents
200g
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100 g
|per pot (200 g)
|Energy
|290 kJ
|580 kJ
|-
|68 kcal
|136 kcal
|Fat
|0.3 g
|0.6 g
|of which saturates
|0.2 g
|0.4 g
|Carbohydrate
|6.4 g
|12.8 g
|of which sugars
|6.1 g
|12.2 g
|Protein
|10 g
|20 g
|Salt
|0.10 g
|0.20 g
|-
|-
