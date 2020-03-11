Tommee Tippee Act Sippee 12M+ Cup
Product Description
- Insulated Sippee Cup 12m+
- BPA free, with swappable parts
- Chunky yet lightweight with easy-grip sides
- Super soft spout
- Keeps toddlers happy and hydrated
- Standing, crawling, walking, running being a toddler can be thirsty work, but this large insulated cup keeps drinks nice and cool so your little one stays happy and hydrated all day. Our clever flip up straw is guaranteed to save your little one (and everyone else) from a soaking, as they explore their new world.
- Encourage little ones to drink up
- Chunky yet lightweight, with easygrip sides, this is the perfect cup to encourage independent drinking as it's easy for your little ones to grab and sip. All Tommee Tippee cups have interchangeable parts, so no matter which lid or base you grab from the cupboard, everything will fit together.
- For thrills not spills
- Learning to drink should be fun but it doesn't have to be messy, thanks to our nondrip, flipup straw guaranteed to stop spills between sips!
- Easy to assemble and clean
- News Flash: Toddlers are messy! And everything they touch gets messy too. But don't worry, this cup is easy to clean. The base and lid click apart easily and can be washed in hot soapy water or on the top shelf of the dishwasher.
- Gentle and safe
- Your little one's gums can be highly sensitive, especially when teething, so our super soft spout is incredibly smooth and gentle in their tiny mouth.
- From 12 months onwards your little one will be crawling, walking and running around, so they'll need to start drinking more fluids. Our biggest Sippee Cup, which holds up to 260ml of liquid, is the perfect choice to keep active toddlers happy and hydrated all day.
- Insulated to keep drinks cool, this cup will encourage your little one to enjoy drinking so they stay hydrated. With a soft spout that's kind to little teeth and gums, easy-grip sides, and a trusty two-piece, non-spill valve it's perfect for drinking on the go.
- 50 years ago, two Californian brothers created a weighted base ‘non tip' cup and named it after their dog Tommee. A British businessman loved the cup and brought Tommee Tippee back to the UK, where we're now the number 1 feeding brand. For 50 years, we've made award-winning, innovative products that are designed to make life a little bit easier for parents. Today we're in families' homes in over 50 countries around the world. #ParentOn.
- International patent application pending.
- Complies with EN 14350
- Materials listing: silicone, thermoplastic elastomer and polypropylene
- Perfectly designed to keep your toddler happy and hydrated
- Insulated base to keep drinks cool and encourage drinking
- Removable, two-piece, non-spill valve keeps mess to a minimum
- Chunky yet lightweight with easy-grip sides, perfect for little hands
- All Tommee Tippee cups are BPA free
Information
Produce of
Made in China
Preparation and Usage
- Important instructions included inside this pack.
- Please read and retain for future reference.
Name and address
- Mayborn Group,
- Northumberland Business Park West,
- Cramlington,
- Northumberland,
- NE23 7RH,
- UK.
Return to
- Any questions?
- Visit our website: www.tommeetippee.com
- Jackel International Limited trading as:
- Mayborn Group,
- Northumberland Business Park West,
- Cramlington,
- Northumberland,
- NE23 7RH,
- UK.
Lower age limit
12 Months
