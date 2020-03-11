Tommee Tippee Act Straw 12M+ Cup
Product Description
- Insulated Straw Cup
- BPA Free, with Swappable Parts
- Super soft straw
- Keep your toddler happy and hydrated
- Develops grown¬up drinking skills
- Small and lightweight, with easy¬grip handles, this is the perfect cup for novice drinkers, but it's big enough to keep them happy and hydrated as they start to sit up, play and roll about. As their skills develop, just remove the handles and you're halfway to a grown¬up cup!
- For thrills not spills
- Learning to drink should be fun but it doesn't have to be messy, thanks to our non¬drip, flip-up straw ¬ guaranteed to stop spills between sips!
- Tip¬free sipping
- Some little ones find a straw easier than a spout for drinking, as they don't need to tip the cup as much. This cup has a soft silicone straw that's easy to drink from and flips down after use to stay clean and prevent spills.
- Gentle and safe
- Your baby's gums can be highly sensitive, especially when teething, so our soft silicone straw is incredibly smooth and gentle in their tiny mouth. And all our cups are BPA free and suitable for steam sterilising.
- Made for busy families
- We know life with a baby is busy, so all our cups are easy to assemble, simple to clean, either in hot soapy water or on the top shelf of the dishwasher and can be sterilised too. Even better, they all have interchangeable parts - so no matter which handle, lid or base you grab from the cupboard, everything will fit together.
- When your little one is ready for more than a dinnertime sip, this Trainer Straw Cup, which holds up to 230ml, comes in handy. The soft silicone straw is really easy to drink through, so little hands don't have to tip the cup so far to drink from it. The straw flips down to stay clean and prevent spills - handy when you're out and about or want to avoid mess at home.
- The soft straw on this cup is smooth and gentle on gums, even when your baby is teething. We're gentle on you too: all our cups are dishwasher safe (on the top shelf), can be sterilised in the microwave, and have interchangeable parts.
- Who is Tommee Tippee?
- 50 years ago, two Californian brothers created a weighted base ‘non tip' cup and named it after their dog Tommee. A British businessman loved the cup and brought Tommee Tippee back to the UK, where we're now the number 1 feeding brand. For 50 years, we've made award-winning, innovative products that are designed to make life a little bit easier for parents. Today we're in families' homes in over 50 countries around the world. #ParentOn.
- International patent application pending.
- Complies with EN 14350
- Materials listing: silicone, polypropylene
- Specially designed to help your little one develop grownup drinking skills
- Super soft straw makes drinking easy and is gentle on gums
- Straw flips down between sips to stay clean and stop spills
- Removable, easy-grip handles help little hands grip the cup securely
- All Tommee Tippee cups are BPA free
Information
Produce of
Made in China
Preparation and Usage
- Important instructions included inside this pack. Please read and retain for future reference.
Warnings
- Straws are not suitable for a child under 6 months.
Name and address
Return to
- Any questions?
- Visit our website: www.tommeetippee.com
- Jackel International Limited trading as:
- Mayborn Group,
- Northumberland Business Park West,
- Cramlington,
- Northumberland,
- NE23 7RH,
- UK.
Lower age limit
12 Months
Safety information
Straws are not suitable for a child under 6 months.
