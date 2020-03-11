Tommee Tippee Sippee 4 Month+ Cup
Product Description
- Sippee Cup
- 150ml Cup BPA Free
- Removable,Easy Grip Handles
- One Piece non-spill Valve
- For thrills not spills
- Learning to drink should be fun but it doesn't have to be messy, thanks to our clever non--spill valve. The two-piece valve allows liquid to flow easily through the spout when your baby wants to drink, but keeps the cup fully leak-proof between sips. Helping keep mess, spills and dribbles to a minimum, the spill-proof valve is easy to remove for cleaning in hot soapy water, the top shelf of a dishwasher or a steriliser.
- Perfect for little hands
- Easy-grip handles on the side of the cup are perfectly designed for tiny hands. As your baby's drinking skills improve, you can remove these handles, so they can hold the cup themselves. As your baby's drinking skills improve, you can remove the handles so they can hold the cup themselves. And, when they're ready, you can remove the two-piece, nonspill valve so your baby can enjoy free flow drinking, which can help their oral development.
- Gentle and safe
- Your baby's gums can be very sensitive, especially when teething. Our super soft spout is gentle on gums, making sure their first sips go smoothly. And all of our cups are BPA free and suitable for steam sterilising.
- Built for busy families
- We know life with a baby is busy, so all our cups are easy to assemble, simple to clean, either in hot soapy water or on the top shelf of the dishwasher and are suitable for sterilisation. And even better, they all have interchangeable parts - so no matter which handle, lid or base you grab from the cupboard, everything will fit!
- Baby safe
- All Tommee Tippee cups are BPA free and suitable for steam sterilising.
- Designed for use from 4 months, this small Sippee Cup which holds up to 150ml of liquid, is the perfect choice for your baby's first sips. Until now, they've been used to breast or bottle, so introducing a cup is an important first step in their weaning journey.
- This cup features a super soft spout that's gentle on little gums, and large handles that are easy to grip. And because life with a baby is messy enough, a two-piece, nonspill valve keeps mess to a minimum!
- Who is Tommee Tippee?
- 50 years ago, two Californian brothers created a weighted base ‘non tip' cup and named it after their dog Tommee. A British businessman loved the cup and brought Tommee Tippee back to the UK, where we're now the number 1 feeding brand. For 50 years, we've made award-winning, innovative products that are designed to make life a little bit easier for parents. Today we're in families' homes in over 50 countries around the world. #ParentOn.
- Complies with EN 14350
- Materials listing: silicone, thermoplastic elastomer and polypropylene
- Specially designed for baby's firsts sips - providing a smooth transition from breast or bottle to cup drinking
- Easy-clean, two-piece non-spill valve keeps mess to a minimum
- Super soft spout is gentle on your baby's sensitive gums
- Removable, easy-grip handles designed for tiny hands
- All Tommee Tippee cups are BPA free
Information
Produce of
Made in China
Preparation and Usage
- Important instructions included inside this pack.
- Please read and retain for future reference
Name and address
- Mayborn Group,
- Northumberland Business Park West,
- Cramlington,
- Northumberland,
- NE23 7RH,
- UK.
Return to
- Any questions?
- Visit our website: tommeetippee.com
- Jackel International Limited trading as:
- Mayborn Group,
- Northumberland Business Park West,
- Cramlington,
- Northumberland,
- NE23 7RH,
- UK.
Lower age limit
4 Months
