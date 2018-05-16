Nestle Nesquick Milk Slice Chocolate Flavour 4X26g

- Energy445kJ 106kcal5%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1708 kJ
Product Description
- Chocolate Sponge Cake with Cocoa Filling (46%)
- Made with milk
- No added colours
- Pack size: 104g
Information
Ingredients
Whole Milk 36%, Sugar, Palm Oil, Wheat Flour, Skimmed Milk Powder, Reduced Fat Cocoa Powder 5.2%, Sunflower Seed Oil, Whole Egg Powder, Dextrose, Inverted Sugar Syrup, Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Emulsifier: E471, E322 (Sunflower Lecithin), Potato Starch, Flavourings, Raising Agents: E450i, E500ii, E503ii, Salt, Acidity Regulator: Lactic Acid, Lactose (from Milk)
Allergy Information
- May contain Peanuts, Nuts and Soya
Storage
Keep refrigerated
Number of uses
Pack contains 4 servings
Name and address
- PO Box 207,
- York,
- YO91 1XY,
- UK.
Return to
- Good to talk
- Nestle Consumer Services
- 0800 00 00 30 (UK)
- 00800 63 78 53 85 (ROI)
- www.nestle.co.uk
Net Contents
4 x 26g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100 g
|Per Portion
|% RI* Per Portion
|Energy
|1708 kJ
|445 kJ
|5%
|-
|409 kcal
|106 kcal
|Fat
|23.0 g
|6.0 g
|9%
|of which: saturates
|10.3 g
|2.7 g
|14%
|Carbohydrate
|41.8 g
|10.9 g
|4%
|of which: sugars
|27.8 g
|7.2 g
|8%
|Protein
|7.6 g
|2.0 g
|4%
|Salt
|0.34 g
|0.09 g
|1%
|*Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|Pack contains 4 servings
|-
|-
|-
