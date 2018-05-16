By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Nestle Nesquick Milk Slice Chocolate Flavour 4X26g

£ 1.00
£9.62/kg
Each 26g portion contains
  • Energy445kJ 106kcal
    5%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1708 kJ

Product Description

  • Chocolate Sponge Cake with Cocoa Filling (46%)
  • Made with milk
  • No added colours
  • Pack size: 104g

Information

Ingredients

Whole Milk 36%, Sugar, Palm Oil, Wheat Flour, Skimmed Milk Powder, Reduced Fat Cocoa Powder 5.2%, Sunflower Seed Oil, Whole Egg Powder, Dextrose, Inverted Sugar Syrup, Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Emulsifier: E471, E322 (Sunflower Lecithin), Potato Starch, Flavourings, Raising Agents: E450i, E500ii, E503ii, Salt, Acidity Regulator: Lactic Acid, Lactose (from Milk)

Allergy Information

  • May contain Peanuts, Nuts and Soya

Storage

Keep refrigerated

Number of uses

Pack contains 4 servings

Name and address

  • PO Box 207,
  • York,
  • YO91 1XY,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Good to talk
  • Nestle Consumer Services
  • 0800 00 00 30 (UK)
  • 00800 63 78 53 85 (ROI)
  • www.nestle.co.uk
  • PO Box 207,
  • York,
  • YO91 1XY,
  • UK.

Net Contents

4 x 26g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100 gPer Portion% RI* Per Portion
Energy1708 kJ445 kJ5%
-409 kcal106 kcal
Fat23.0 g6.0 g9%
of which: saturates10.3 g2.7 g14%
Carbohydrate41.8 g10.9 g4%
of which: sugars27.8 g7.2 g8%
Protein7.6 g2.0 g4%
Salt0.34 g0.09 g1%
*Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)---
Pack contains 4 servings---

